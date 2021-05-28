2021 May 28 12:59

Dual-fuel ferry General Chernyakhovsky intended for Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route launched at Nevsky Shipyard

Image source: FSUE Rosmorport

The road-rail dual-fuel ferry General Chernyakhovsky, which is being constructed by the order of FSUE " Rosmorport ", has been launched, Rosmorport says in a press release.

The construction of the ferry is carried out by LLC Nevsky Shipyard (part of JSC United Shipbuilding Corporation / USC) and the Kuzey Star Shipyard by order of the Government of the Russian Federation.

Previously, on August 21, 2020, a ferry of a similar project, Marshal Rokossovsky, which is being constructed by the order of FSUE "Rosmorport" for the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route, was launched.

"I am sure that the ferries General Chernyakhovsky and Marshal Rokossovsky will successfully work on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route. The commissioning of these ferries will allow us to significantly update the fleet engaged in this crossing, which is strategically important for the country, reorient parts of the cargo flow currently flowing to and from the Kaliningrad Region through the territory of the neighboring countries, as well as ensure the transportation of goods in volumes necessary for domestic consumption,” said the General Director of FSUE "Rosmorport" Aleksandr Smirnov.

The CNF19M project, developed by the Marine Engineering Bureau, complies with all modern standards for ensuring environmental safety. Engines run on liquefied natural gas or low sulfur diesel fuel.

The use of environmentally clean fuel will reduce carbon dioxide emissions to the atmosphere by 20-30%, nitrogen oxides – by over 90%, sulfur oxides and carbon black – by 100% compared to similar vessels running on traditional heavy fuel.

Both ferries for the Ust-Luga - Baltiysk route are named after prominent Soviet commanders: twice the Hero of the USSR, Army General Ivan Chernyakhovsky and twice the Hero of the USSR Konstantin Rokossovsky, the only marshal of two countries in the history of the Soviet Union: the USSR and Poland.

Ivan Chernyakhovsky was the youngest front commander and army general during the Great Patriotic War, the liberator of Kiev, Minsk and Vilnius.

The granddaughter of Ivan Chernyakhovsky Anastasia Orlova and great-granddaughter Neonila Vedoshchenko conveyed their congratulations from the marshal's family:

"Our family is grateful for the memory of Ivan Danilovich Chernyakhovsky, army general, commander of the 3rd Belorussian Front, and we are proud that the ferry, which has a new environmentally friendly design and provides cargo transportation of vital importance to our country, was named after him."

Main technical characteristics of the vessel:

Length: 200 m.

Width: 27 m.

Speed in clean water: 16.5 knots.

Crew/passengers: 24/12 people.

Storage tanks: LNG 2x300 m³.

Ice class: Arc4.

Engine power: 12 000 kW.