  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 28 12:03

    KN, LS and MOL to carry out feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda

    Image source: KN
    The entire concept shall be to develop a LCO2 logistics and value chain from Lithuania and potentially Baltic region

    As global economies evolve their energy systems to tackle climate change challenges, a broad spectrum of solutions is under active evaluation. Carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) is a powerful technological enabler on the path towards sustainable energy future that is acknowledged in European Green Deal and widely seen as critical to achieve net-zero economy by 2050. Several CCUS projects are under way in Europe with clear commitment to create environmental and economic benefits for emission intensive industries that are hard to decarbonise.

    AB Klaipedos nafta (KN), Larvik Shipping AS (LS) and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) acknowledge the potential for CCUS and have reached an agreement to commence a feasibility study to develop liquefied CO2 (LCO2) loading facilities at KN’s existing infrastructure in Klaipeda, Lithuania. The entire concept shall be to develop a LCO2 logistics and value chain from Lithuania and potentially Baltic region with Klaipeda seaport at the centre.

    The verified emissions from installations covered by the European Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) in Lithuania alone reached approximately 6 million tonnes of CO2 in 2020 and put pressure to find the most suitable carbon management solution for the local market. The National Energy and Climate Action Plan of the Republic of Lithuania for 2021-2030 identified carbon capture as a promising area that requires further investigation to seek the best possible application in Lithuania.  Insights of carbon management gained in the feasibility study may also help accelerate the clean hydrogen production from fossil fuels.

    KN recognises the importance and synergy of hydrogen and carbon markets and during 2020 participated in the formation of the Lithuanian Hydrogen Platform – a platform that brings industry and government together in the joint decarbonisation effort.
     
    The main task of the feasibility study will be to identify optimised design and configuration to export CO2 to one or more sequestration facilities within Europe. It also includes the possibility to produce blue hydrogen as an important and necessary solution to reach zero emission economy.
    Within the scope of the project KN covers the onshore and terminal handling part to, utilise its deep knowledge accumulated through oil product and LNG experience.
    LS, who has more than 30 years track record in LCO2 marine transportation, accepted equity from MOL on 19th March, 2021, and both companies now work closely to accelerate LCO2 business together with MOL’s extensive experience in transportation of various types of cargoes on world-wide basis. LS and MOL make contribution to bring efficient and feasible marine logistics solution.

    With the above combination the parties intend to cover the major logistics part of entire CCUS value chain.

    KN is an oil and LNG terminal operator company headquartered in Lithuania and has become a player in the global LNG market. KN brings proven developmental and operational know-how as well and bridge energy markets by enabling customers to supply and trade energy resources worldwide. KN currently owns and operates two oil and two LNG terminals in Lithuania, also is LNG terminal operator of largest gas to power project in Latin America located in Port of Açu, Brazil.

    Larvik Shipping AS is a Norwegian ship management company headquartered in Larvik. It is one of very few companies in the world qualified to operate LCO2 vessels. With safe transportation and extensive cargo-handling know-how, LS has managed dedicated LCO2 tankers trading in Europe for more than 30 years.

    MOL is a Japanese multi modal marine transport company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It is one of the largest shipping companies in the world, who operates more than 800 ships. MOL fleet includes dry cargo ships, liquefied natural gas carriers, Ro-Ro Car Carrier ships, tankers, container ships, and also diversifies its business to offshore business and maritime related industries such as container terminals.

Другие новости по темам: KN, LS, hydrogen, Klaipeda, MOL  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 28

18:45 CMA CGM implements Overweight Surcharge from South East India to North Europe & the Mediterranean
18:30 Okskaya Sudoverf to build multifunctional tugboat of MPSV12 design for Marine Rescue Service
18:15 Stockholm Norvik celebrates its first birthday
18:00 Aleksandr Sapronov appointed as General Director of National Transportation Company
17:45 AMSA introduces measures to assist domestic commercial vessel owners and operators comply with NOx emission limits
17:35 Samskip adds Waterford call and bigger ship to recently launched Amsterdam-Ireland lane
17:15 MOL accelerates Digital Transformation by introducing Support System for Car Carrier Allocation Planning
16:50 Hydrogen project in Hamburg on German Government shortlist
16:31 Yang Ming takes delivery of one more 11,000 TEU ship to upgrade South-America service
16:12 Klaipedos nafta, Larvik Shipping, and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines will carry out a feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda, Lithuania
15:58 LR launches Maritime Performance Services Hub in South Europe
15:53 DEME holds naming ceremony for the world’s most powerful cutter suction dredger ‘Spartacus’
15:33 Wärtsilä to develop autonomous, zero emission barge for Port of Rotterdam
14:38 Port of Hamburg posts Q1 2021 results
14:27 Sparta III carried out large-scale cargo transportation to Franz Josef Land
13:35 Gazprom Neft’s LNG-bunkering vessel completes sea trials
12:59 Dual-fuel ferry General Chernyakhovsky intended for Ust-Luga – Baltiysk route launched at Nevsky Shipyard
12:03 KN, LS and MOL to carry out feasibility study for liquefied CO2 and hydrogen project in Klaipeda
11:24 NIBULON shipyard confirms IMS certification
11:02 The Mayflower Autonomous Ship transforms ocean science with the help of Iridium
10:48 Opus Marine names Damen FCS 2710 in Cuxhaven
10:47 NIBULON starts new season of passenger transportation by water
10:26 We4Sea and Inmarsat sign an agreement
10:08 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight upward trend on May 28.
09:29 Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 27

2021 May 27

18:56 Port of Savannah serves largest vessel ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
18:26 NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year
18:10 Expert estimates shipbuilding industry to generate 3.5% of Russia’s gross national product
17:56 Wärtsilä selected to supply world’s largest bioLNG production plant
17:36 Łeba to become location for operations and maintenance base for Polish Baltic Sea offshore wind projects
17:21 We4Sea signs up as Inmarsat application provider as roll group takes vessel performance monitoring package fleet-wide
17:06 Odfjell awarded a drilling contract for its Deepsea Stavanger mobile rig
16:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2021
16:51 Dual-fuel engines to power EPS vessels chartered by Rio Tinto Group
16:48 Konecranes receives $43.5 million portal jib order from US Navy
16:31 The second ship of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of Windstar Cruises delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
16:07 ICTSI Rio, Tora Group launch multimodal service
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard to reduce construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years
15:31 Candela's flying electric boats as the solution to sinking Venice
14:11 Tender on construction of Arc7 buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel for NSR to be awarded in June 2021
13:19 Stena Line’s new ferry ‘floats out’ in China
12:50 Igor Nosov takes helm of Far East and Arctic Development Corporation
12:32 SCF shares to be included in FTSE and MSCI indexes
12:05 The Danish Coastal Authority orders a new survey ship from Tuco Marine – ProZero Workboats
11:23 Potential of Rostov-on-Don port's throughput growth estimated at 20%
11:04 Port of Long Beach increases Green Ship Incentive
10:39 ClassNK grants AiP to “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail”
10:09 Oil prices decrease in view of possible supplies from Iran
10:06 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ramps up in Gothenburg
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on May 27.
09:51 Cruise global majors at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum set the tone and pace for the rebirth of tourism in post-pandemic Europe
09:42 Stena Line’s new ferry ‘floats out’ in China
09:33 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-April 2021 rose by 3.2%
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of May 26

2021 May 26

18:24 IAA PortNews to livestream roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the Development of the World's Oceans"
18:02 APM Terminals extends the data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs to its terminals in Nigeria, Liberia and Mexico
17:45 Okskaya Shipyard launches seventh multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:23 mtu Virtual Marine Summit took place for the first time from 18 to 20 May
17:00 Severnaya Verf lays down ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO