2021 May 28 11:24

NIBULON shipyard confirms IMS certification

NIBULON shipbuilding and repair yard says it has passed the first supervisory audit of the Integrated Management System (IMS) with the participation of Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine Ltd, a leading auditor.

NIBULON’s shipyard Integrated Management System has been certified for compliance with the strictest requirements of international and national standards in quality management (ISO 9001:2015 “Quality Management Systems. Requirements”), environmental management (ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management Systems. Requirements”), and occupational health and safety management system (ISO 45001:2018 “Occupational Health and Safety Management Systems. Requirements”). The shipyard received the certificates of conformity by three directions of international and national certification levels in June 2020.

Every year a certification body conducts supervisory audits to check the effectiveness of IMS implementation and the shipyard’s ability to achieve goals set.

Taking into account quarantine restrictions in Ukraine and in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, an audit was held online (video conferencing). The auditors thoroughly checked the compliance with IMS documentation requirements, inspected the last year’s results of internal audits, the management control of IMS, as well as the implementation of measures directed to the constant improvement of IMS.

Based on the audit, NIBULON’s shipyard IMS complies with the ISO and DSTU requirements.

This year’s audit is one of two supervisory audits to be conducted at the facility within a 3-year certification period. Thus, the shipyard has made a step forward to develop the positions already achieved in the domestic market and international market of small and medium-tonnage shipbuilding and ship repair.

The shipyard’s team constantly improves the productions results. To demonstrate the shipyard’s achievements and the effectiveness of IMS, ensured by NIBULON’s planned policy, the shipyard’s team will wait for the auditors from Bureau Veritas Certification Ukraine next spring.