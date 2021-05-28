  The version for the print
  2021 May 28 10:26

    We4Sea and Inmarsat sign an agreement

    Dutch performance monitoring company We4Sea and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for We4Sea to join the fast-growing group of over 40 certified providers offering applications via Inmarsat’s digital solutions Fleet Data and Fleet Connect, according to the company's release.

    The announcement coincides with news of a first We4Sea-Inmarsat collaboration to secure fleet- wide uptake for We4Sea’s web-based vessel performance monitoring service. Heavy-lift shipowner Roll Group successfully trialled the benefits of the cloud-based ship performance management tool without commitment after the dual installation of Fleet Xpress with the Fleet Data IoT platform embedded.

    The combination of the free of charge Fleet Data and application trialling without risk will provide a “tipping point” for maritime digitalisation, according to Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Maritime Digital, Inmarsat.

    Requiring no hardware onboard, the We4Sea application uses a Digital Twin as the basis for comparison with the most easily accessible ship and operating profile data. Variations with the Digital Twin and ship data are flagged as potential inefficiencies that need action or correction reporting. Under the Certified Application Provider agreement, We4Sea cloud analytics uses the dedicated Fleet Data bandwidth to secure always-on, or on-demand ship- shore communication via an Application Programming Interface.

    ABOUT WE4SEA

    We4Sea offers solutions to measure, manage and report on fuel consumption and related emissions of vessels – in real-time – without the need to invest in on-board monitoring equipment.. Monitoring fuel consumption and emissions is now easy, fast and affordable. Owners and charterers will no longer have to rely on the ships’ noon-reports only, but will be able to check on the vessels’ performance at any time of the day instead.  

    ABOUT INMARSAT

    Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance. The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety &amp; operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners. Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

