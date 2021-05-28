-
2021 May 28 09:29
Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices
Oil prices rose by 0.39%-0.51%
As of May 28 (07:50, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for August delivery rose by 0.39% to $69.47 a barrel, for July delivery - by 0.46% to $69.78.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.51% to $67.19 a barrel.
Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices amid optimism over the commodity demand growth.
