    Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices

    Oil prices rose by 0.39%-0.51%

    As of May 28 (07:50, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for August delivery rose by 0.39% to $69.47 a barrel, for July delivery - by 0.46% to $69.78.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for July delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.51% to $67.19 a barrel.

    Oil market sees a moderate increase of prices amid optimism over the commodity demand growth.

2021 May 28

10:08 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue slight upward trend on May 28.
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of May 27

2021 May 27

18:56 Port of Savannah serves largest vessel ever, the 16,000+ TEU Marco Polo
18:26 NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year
18:10 Expert estimates shipbuilding industry to generate 3.5% of Russia’s gross national product
17:56 Wärtsilä selected to supply world’s largest bioLNG production plant
17:36 Łeba to become location for operations and maintenance base for Polish Baltic Sea offshore wind projects
17:21 We4Sea signs up as Inmarsat application provider as roll group takes vessel performance monitoring package fleet-wide
17:06 Odfjell awarded a drilling contract for its Deepsea Stavanger mobile rig
16:51 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 21, 2021
16:51 Dual-fuel engines to power EPS vessels chartered by Rio Tinto Group
16:48 Konecranes receives $43.5 million portal jib order from US Navy
16:31 The second ship of the extension and modernization Star Plus Initiative project of Windstar Cruises delivered at the Fincantieri shipyard in Palermo
16:07 ICTSI Rio, Tora Group launch multimodal service
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod shipyard to reduce construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years
15:31 Candela's flying electric boats as the solution to sinking Venice
14:11 Tender on construction of Arc7 buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel for NSR to be awarded in June 2021
13:19 Stena Line’s new ferry ‘floats out’ in China
12:50 Igor Nosov takes helm of Far East and Arctic Development Corporation
12:32 SCF shares to be included in FTSE and MSCI indexes
12:05 The Danish Coastal Authority orders a new survey ship from Tuco Marine – ProZero Workboats
11:23 Potential of Rostov-on-Don port's throughput growth estimated at 20%
11:04 Port of Long Beach increases Green Ship Incentive
10:39 ClassNK grants AiP to “Aquarius Marine Renewable Energy with EnergySail”
10:09 Oil prices decrease in view of possible supplies from Iran
10:06 Wallenius Wilhelmsen ramps up in Gothenburg
10:06 MABUX: Global bunker prices may rise slightly on May 27.
09:51 Cruise global majors at Posidonia Sea Tourism Forum set the tone and pace for the rebirth of tourism in post-pandemic Europe
09:33 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-April 2021 rose by 3.2%
09:16 Baltic Dry Index as of May 26

2021 May 26

18:24 IAA PortNews to livestream roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the Development of the World's Oceans"
18:02 APM Terminals extends the data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs to its terminals in Nigeria, Liberia and Mexico
17:45 Okskaya Shipyard launches seventh multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:23 mtu Virtual Marine Summit took place for the first time from 18 to 20 May
17:00 Severnaya Verf lays down ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO
16:33 ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines (Edition 2.0)
16:22 Aviva Investors & BNP Paribas complete first sustainability-linked transaction for Associated British Ports
15:50 First ship complying with DE-Tier III regulations laid down in Russia
15:49 North’s diversification strategy rises to unprecedented challenges
15:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of MV Balzani
14:26 Russian President signs Federal Law on Introduction of Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code
14:02 Thun Tankers takes delivery of the “E-Class” tanker
13:27 Nor-Shipping’s "Ocean Now" to assess the potential of hydrogen as shipping’s future fuel
13:01 HMM and five Korean partners launch consortium to explore green ammonia supply chain
12:44 Vostochny Port upgrades its railcar dumpers to raise efficiency of coal unloading
12:10 Equinor, RWE and Hydro team up for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
11:50 MSC launches new Asia-Europe intermodal solution
11:23 Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership
11:04 Rosneft commences construction of Sever Bay Port oil terminal
11:03 Austal Vietnam delivers 41 metre catamaran ferry to SGTM Mauritius
10:40 ABS members weigh rule changes focused on the adaptation of new technologies
10:06 Harbor Commission approves Port of Long Beach budget
09:53 Atlantic stage of transporting Rosmorport's sailing ship Slavyanka completed
09:51 Damen Maaskant reaches milestone in Rederij Long Ships trawler construction
09:30 Oil prices decrease in expectation of statistics
09:21 MABUX: bunker prices may change irregularly on May 26
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 25

2021 May 25

18:27 Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership