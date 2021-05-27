  The version for the print
    We4Sea signs up as Inmarsat application provider as roll group takes vessel performance monitoring package fleet-wide

    Agreement announced after We4Sea trials application using Fleet Data on Heavy-lift vessels

    Dutch performance monitoring company We4Sea and Inmarsat, the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications, have signed an agreement for We4Sea to join the fast-growing group of over 40 certified providers offering applications via Inmarsat’s digital solutions Fleet Data and Fleet Connect.

    The announcement coincides with news of a first We4Sea-Inmarsat collaboration to secure fleet-wide uptake for We4Sea’s web-based vessel performance monitoring service. Heavy-lift shipowner Roll Group successfully trialled the benefits of the cloud-based ship performance management tool without commitment after the dual installation of Fleet Xpress with the Fleet Data IoT platform embedded.

    The combination of the free of charge Fleet Data and application trialling without risk will provide a “tipping point” for maritime digitalisation, according to Marco Cristoforo Camporeale, Head of Maritime Digital, Inmarsat.

    “This is the first example of a future-proof IoT set-up for ships that allow owners to investigate digitalisation without commitment,” he says. “They can assess applications off the shelf and, if they work, agree on terms. In this case, the We4Sea trials on RollDock Star and RollDock Storm helped optimised speed and generator efficiency that led to a significant cut in fuel consumption.”

    Requiring no hardware onboard, the We4Sea application uses a Digital Twin as the basis for comparison with the most easily accessible ship and operating profile data.

    Variations with the Digital Twin and ship data are flagged as potential inefficiencies that need action or correction reporting. Under the Certified Application Provider agreement, We4Sea cloud analytics uses the dedicated Fleet Data bandwidth to secure always-on, or on-demand ship-shore communication via an Application Programming Interface.

    “We4Sea and Inmarsat’s solution improves our monitoring possibilities and increases the effectiveness of communication with vessels. In this way we can keep investing and improving our state-of-the-art vessels,” said Michiel van der Knaap, Fleet Director, Roll Group.
    “A lot of owners understand that their vessels should be connected to the internet, but still think in terms of remote monitoring based on conventional connectivity using expensive bandwidth,” said Dan Veen, Founder and CEO of We4Sea. “Using an IoT-based platform, We4Sea has proved itself to be able to deliver measurable performance improvements, even when connecting to only eight standard shipboard datasets at a fixed monthly fee,” he said.
    We are delighted that our solution is now available under the terms of Inmarsat’s Certified Application Programme (CAP),” he adds. “Having established our solution on container ships, bulk carriers, and heavy lift vessels, we are now very much in the scaling-up phase.”
    Camporeale concludes: “Building Fleet Data capability into Fleet Xpress has allowed Roll Group to make up its own mind about third party applications based on individual merit and without upfront costs. The fact that the customer moved so swiftly from trial to fleet-wide commitment is a testament to the We4Sea application and the embedded Fleet Data as a true digital enabler.”

    ABOUT WE4SEA
    We4Sea offers solutions to measure, manage and report on fuel consumption and related emissions of vessels – in real-time – without the need to invest in on-board monitoring equipment.. Monitoring fuel consumption and emissions is now easy, fast and affordable. Owners and charterers will no longer have to rely on the ships’ noon-reports only, but will be able to check on the vessels’ performance at any time of the day instead. 

    ABOUT INMARSAT
    Inmarsat is the world leader in global, mobile satellite communications. It owns and operates the world’s most diverse global portfolio of mobile telecommunications satellite networks, and holds a multi-layered, global spectrum portfolio, covering L-band, Ka-band and S-band, enabling unparalleled breadth and diversity in the solutions it provides. Inmarsat’s long-established global distribution network includes not only the world’s leading channel partners but also its own strong direct retail capabilities, enabling end to end customer service assurance.

    The company has an unrivalled track record of operating the world’s most reliable global mobile satellite telecommunications networks, sustaining business and mission critical safety & operational applications for more than 40 years. It is also a major driving force behind technological innovation in mobile satellite communications, sustaining its leadership through a substantial investment and a powerful network of technology and manufacturing partners.

    Inmarsat operates across a diversified portfolio of sectors with the financial resources to fund its business strategy and holds leading positions in the Maritime, Government, Aviation and Enterprise satcoms markets, operating consistently as a trusted, responsive and high-quality partner to its customers across the globe.

