2021 May 27 16:48

Konecranes receives $43.5 million portal jib order from US Navy

Konecranes has received its second portal jib order from the US Navy, part of a deal initially announced in December 2019, according to the company's release. The order, worth $43.5 million, was booked in May 2021 and the jib will be delivered to the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard. The US Navy has the option for 5 additional portal jib cranes over the next 5 years, putting the potential total value of the agreement at around $330 million.

The newest jib crane is similar to the one announced in December 2019: a customized design with unique features that allows it to be operated on the multiple rail section sizes, straight or curved, located at the naval base. The crane design, specifically tailored to the historical shipyard layouts of the US Navy, can also be used globally in other naval shipyards with similar configurations.

Originally established in 1908 as a naval station on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard today provides longer-term repair, maintenance and modernizations for the US Pacific Fleet using three drydocks and adjacent piers.

A strong focus on customers and commitment to business growth and continuous improvement make Konecranes a lifting industry leader. This is underpinned by investments in digitalization and technology, plus our work to make material flows more efficient with solutions that decarbonize the economy and advance circularity and safety.



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. In 2020, Group sales totaled EUR 3.2 billion. The Group has around 16,600 employees in 50 countries.