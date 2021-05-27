2021 May 27 17:56

Wärtsilä selected to supply world’s largest bioLNG production plant

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a biogas liquefaction plant to Norway-based Biokraft, a subsidiary of the Scandinavian Biogas Group and a major player in the global biogas market. The 25 tons per day capacity plant will extend an existing bioLNG production plant at Skogn in Norway, also supplied by Wärtsilä, to a combined total of 50 tons per day making it by far the largest facility of its kind in the world. This latest order was placed with Wärtsilä in April 2021.

The market for liquefied biogas continues to expand along with the increase in global efforts to restrict the use of fossil fuels. BioLNG is an abundant renewable energy source that is used as ‘green’ fuel in transportation, industrial, and marine applications.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in May 2022.

