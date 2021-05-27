2021 May 27 17:06

Odfjell awarded a drilling contract for its Deepsea Stavanger mobile rig

Odfjell has been awarded a drilling contract for its Deepsea Stavanger mobile rig, scheduled to start drilling in February 2022. The contract includes continuing options after the initial phase, according to the company's release.

The contract value is estimated at around USD 40 million for the fixed part of the contract. Drilling services and other additional services, such as running casing, treatment of wastewater, handling of cuttings, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) and fuel, are included in the contract.

“This rig is a sister rig to the other two Odfjell rigs; Deepsea Atlantic, which has drilled for us for many years, and Deepsea Aberdeen, which will drill on the Breidablikk field. We expect to gain experience across the three rigs, helping us reach our goals of ever safer and more efficient operations,” says Erik G. Kirkemo, senior vice president of drilling & well operations.



Plans call for drilling three exploration wells in the North Sea, estimated to take around four months. The operating rate is at the same level as the other two rigs.



