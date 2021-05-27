2021 May 27 18:26

NQBP completes maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year

North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation (NQBP) has successfully completed maintenance dredging at the Port of Weipa for another year, according to the company's release.

NQBP CEO Nicolas Fertin said the dredge vessel TSHD Brisbane has left the Port of Weipa after completing the 22-day program.



Throughout the dredging, NQBP engaged with key stakeholders including the Weipa Technical Advisory and Consultative Committee (TACC).

Members of the TACC include conservation groups, Traditional Owners, scientists, community, port users, and Commonwealth and State Governments.

This dredging program was the first instance of maintenance dredging occurring at the Port of Weipa under NQBP’s new 10-year Commonwealth permit.

Included in the permit are a range of conditions that help to protect the marine environment. Environmental monitoring and management measures were implemented throughout the campaign, with no reported incidents.

NQBP has managed the annual maintenance dredging program at the Port of Weipa for more than 30 years.

Bed levelling was also completed at Amrun on behalf of Rio Tinto, with hydrographic surveys revealing that dredging was not required.