2021 May 27 16:07

ICTSI Rio, Tora Group launch multimodal service

International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s Brazilian subsidiary ICTSI Rio Brasil and the Tora Group, one of the largest logistics solutions providers in the country, have launched a new service for consolidated import cargos bound for Betim in Minas Gerais, according to ICTSI's release.

Designed to cater to all industry segments, the service handles different cargo types ranging from manufactured products to raw materials for transport under customs transit declaration to Tora’s Customs Industrial Logistics Center (CLIA) in Betim.



ICTSI Rio, which operates the Container Terminal 1 at the Port of Rio de Janeiro, receives the cargo and prepares them for transshipment in 40-foot containers. Tora then picks up the containers for transport to the dry port in Betim via road and rail.

ICTSI Rio’s partnership with the Tora Group aims to create alternatives as well as new services that would improve synergy, optimization, and cost reduction across the entire logistics chain for Brazil’s foreign trade. The multimodal service has paved the way for ICTSI Rio’s improved partnership with the non-vessel operating common carriers and freight forwarding operators in Rio, and allowed Tora to expand its operations in integrated logistics and multimodality.













ABOUT ICTSI RIO BRASIL 1

ICTSI Rio Brasil 1 operates the Container Terminal 1 at the Port of Rio de Janeiro and serves the import, export, and industrial oil and gas hubs in the largest economic region of Brazil. ICTSI Rio offers robust maritime, road, and rail access, and handles the largest vessels that call the Brazilian coast. (www.ictsirio.com)



ABOUT INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) is in the business of port development, management and operations. ICTSI’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain. ICTSI continues to receive global acclaim for its public-private partnerships, which are focused on sustainable development, and supported by corporate social responsibility initiatives.