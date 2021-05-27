2021 May 27 15:58

Baltiysky Zavod shipyard to reduce construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years

Labour input into construction of LK-60 will decrease by 1.376 million n.h.

Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Baltiysky Zavod shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is set to reduce the construction time of LK-60 ships from 6 to 4.5 years due to production modernization, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksey Kadilov, General Director of the shipyard, as saying at the 5th International Arctic Summit held at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping.

According to the speaker, construction of such ships with the current technologies takes about 6 years and it will be reduced to 4.5 years after modernization. Labour input into construction of LK-60 will decrease by 1.376 million n.h.



The modernization programme includes the launch of a new pipe processing facility with high-performance equipment and innovative technologies (Phase I is to be put into operation in 2024), new chamber of cleaning, painting and drying of sections (to be put into operation in 2027), as well as introduction of technologies for construction of marine facilitiesof large pre-fabricated blocks.



The company’s technical re-equipment and development programme also foresees labor saving at boilersmith's works and in special energy segment.



The hull plating and fabricating workshop No12 is to undergo retrofit with a covered dry dock to be put into operation in 2024.



