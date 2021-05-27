2021 May 27 14:11

Tender on construction of Arc7 buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel for NSR to be awarded in June 2021

Rosatom says it has announced a competition for construction of the lead buoy laying hydrographic survey vessel of Project HSV05.02 with Arc7 ice class.



The competition results will be announced in June 2021. The keel-laying has been scheduled for the end of 2021 – beginning of 2022 with the construction to be completed by 20 October 2024.



The shipbuilding project is foreseen by the federal project “Northern Sea Route”. The project customer is Rosatom’s Hydrographic Company. The tender document is available at the state procurement website.



The ship is intended for a comprehensive hydrographic research and work, for servicing of aids to navigation; for delivery of specialists, supplies and facilities as well as other works ensuring hydrographic support of commercial shipping in the NSR waters.



The 8-MW ship will be able to sail independently in the Arctic waters breaking through ice of up to 1.5–1.7 meters thick (depending on the season). That will let Hydrographic Company expand its scope of works with the extention of the navigation season and explore high-latitude lanes needed for year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route.



The ship particulars: LOA - 83 m, BOA – over 17 m. The ship will be equipped with the most advanced navigation and hydrographic equipment and cargo handling facilities. It can accommodate up to 52 crewmembers and specialists. The ship will be homeported in Arkhangelsk.



According to earlier statements, more than RUB 7 billion will be invested in construction of the lead hydrographic ship intended for operation in the water area of the Northern Sea Route. The order was signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in April 2021.



