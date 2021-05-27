2021 May 27 12:32

SCF shares to be included in FTSE and MSCI indexes

On 21 May 2021, FTSE Russell, a provider of stock market indexes, announced inclusion of PAO Sovcomflot (“SCF Group”) shares in the mid cap section of FTSE Global Equity Index. All changes are to be effective on 21 June 2021.

FTSE global index is comprised of more than 10,000 large, medium and small cap company shares in developed and emerging markets around the world.

In addition, MSCI, a provider of stock market indexes, recently announced that Sovcomflot shares are to be included in MSCI Russia Small Cap index as of close of 27 May 2021.

VTB Capital strategy team estimates the total inflow of funds into SCF shares at around USD 20 million after these two inclusions.

Currently, SCF shares are included in Moscow Exchange Small and Medium Cap Companies Index (MCXSM), Moscow Exchange Broad Market Index (MOEXBMI), Moscow Exchange Transportation Sector Companies Index (MOEXTN), RTS Small and Medium Cap Companies Index (RTSSM), RTS Broad Market Index (RUBMI) and RTS Transportation Sector Companies Index (RTSTN).

PAO Sovcomflot (MOEX:FLOT) is one of the world's leading energy shipping companies, specialising in the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied gas, as well as the servicing of offshore oil and gas production. The Group’s fleet comprises of 145 vessels with a total deadweight of over 12.6 million tonnes, including vessels owned through joint ventures. More than 80 vessels have an ice class.

SCF is servicing large oil and gas projects in Russia and around the world: Sakhalin-1; Sakhalin-2; Varandey; Prirazlomnoye; Novy Port; Yamal LNG, and Tangguh (Indonesia). The Group is headquartered in St. Petersburg, with offices in Moscow, Novorossiysk, Murmansk, Vladivostok, Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, London, Limassol, and Dubai.