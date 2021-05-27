2021 May 27 12:50

Igor Nosov takes helm of Far East and Arctic Development Corporation

Igor Nosov has been appointed as Acting General Director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation by the decision of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic (FEADC), the Ministry says in a press release.



Igor Nosov enters the office from May 26.



FEADC is the key institution for the development of the Far East and the Arctic which consolidated the functions of several organizations: the Agency for Human Capital Development in the Russian Far East and the Far East Investment and Export Agency. The decision on their liquidation had been taken by RF Government as part of reforming the development institutions.



Aleksey Chekunkov, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic thanked Eduard Cherhin for his contribution adding that “it was he who managed the work on development and adjustment of key business processes”.



“Reorganized system of development institutions will let the Corporation be more client oriented, improve the quality of services and enhance the efficiency of resources use, facilitate transformation of investors’ intentions into tangible results. One of the key targets is to attract new investments to the Far East and the Arctic”, said Aleksey Chekunkov when commenting on the appointment.



Previous position of Igor Nosov – First Deputy to the General Director of the Far East and Arctic Development Corporation. In 2018-2020 he was a Deputy Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, earlier – General Director of Special Economic Zone “Innopolis”. Igor Nosov used to hold top positions in the Governments of Moscow and the Republic of Tatarstan, chaired the BoD of Special Economic Zone “Alabuga”.