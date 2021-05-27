2021 May 27 11:23

Potential of Rostov-on-Don port's throughput growth estimated at 20%

It will be driven by the launch of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem and introduction of year round navigation on IWW



Russia’s largest seaport on the Azov Sea, Rostov-on-Don, is showing a dynamic development and it has additional capability to increase the turnover. The analysis of the available port facilities confirms the ability of throughput increase by up to 20%, Sergey Safonichev, head of Azov Sea Ports Administration, said n his interview with IAA PortNews.

According to him, the potential of growth is also determined by the expected launch of the Bagayevsky hydrosystem. It can also be driven by introduction of year round navigation on inland water ways.



It should be reminded that throughput of Rostov-on-Don port has doubled from 8 to 16 million tonnes over a decade.



