2021 May 27 10:06

Wallenius Wilhelmsen ramps up in Gothenburg

Wallenius Wilhelmsen, one of the world’s largest ro-ro carriers, is investing heavily in the Port of Gothenburg, with increased frequency and more destinations to and from the port, according to the company's release.

The move is an incisive response to increased demand from the market for vehicles as well as breakbulk and project loads. After a challenging year with Covid-19 there is a glimmer of light at the end of a longer tunnel than was anticipated, particularly for large parts of industry. Wallenius Wilhelmsen is just one of many companies in the transport sector that have been affected.

Apart from the odd cancellation, the departure frequency in Gothenburg generally remained at four per month throughout the pandemic. During the spring, the number rose from four to six per month, with new departures opening up new destinations. A new addition is that Wallenius Wilhelmsen now offer direct services from the Port of Gothenburg to the west coast of the USA, including ports such as Port Hueneme and Tacoma.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen was already operating direct services from Gothenburg to New York, Brunswick and Charleston on the east coast. Also, the shipping line offers six sailings per month to New Zeeland, South Africa, South America and Central America via transloading on the continent. Wind turbine blades on the weather deck Wallenius Wilhelmsen operates a number of the world’s largest and most modern LCTC vessels. The vessels can carry up to 8,000 CEU and are also ideally suited to bulky project loads, an area in which Nikolai Nymoen says there is a growing demand.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen’s vessels moor at Logent Ports and Terminals, which handles much of the Port of Gothenburg’s transoceanic ro-ro-traffic and the growing volume of project loads, including bridge sections. Logent Ports and Terminals has worked with projects loads a great deal during the past year, driven in part by the major infrastructure projects that are becoming a growing feature of the city of Gothenburg.

