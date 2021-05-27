2021 May 27 09:33

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in January-April 2021 rose by 3.2%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing rose by 5.4%

In January-April 2021, port Hong Kong (China) handled 5.74 million TEUs (+3.2%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 4.67 TEUs (+5.4%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.064 million TEUs (-5.5%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2020, the port’s container throughput hit 17.95 million TEUs.