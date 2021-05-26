2021 May 26 18:24

IAA PortNews to livestream roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the Development of the World's Oceans"

IAA PortNews supports the roundtable meeting as its Media Partner



Roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the development of the World's Oceans" will be held in the framework of the International Scientific Forum "Caspian 2021: Ways of Sustainable Development".



The vent will bring together leaders of scientific schools and experts (representatives of national champions of the industry) to discuss topical issues in the field of marine technology, innovative shipbuilding and development of the world's oceans. The field of expert discussion includes topics ranging from basic and applied research to commercialization of developments and technological partnerships. Educational technology and the training of specialists of the future will certainly be discussed. Experts from scientific centers, scientists and researchers from universities and research institutes from Vladivostok to Kaliningrad will take part in the dialogue. The format of the event is mixed, with the remote involvement of experts.

Speakers:

Yurii Maksimenko, Vice-Rector for Research and Innovation, Astrakhan State Technical University

Nadezhda Malysheva, Development Director, observer, editor-in-chief of Information & Analytical Agency PortNews Media Group

Alexey Titov, Vice-Rector for Digitalization, Innovation and Priority Projects, Astrakhan State University

Alexey Borovkov, Vice-Rector for Digital Transformation at Peter the Great St. Petersburg Polytechnic University (SPbPU)

Alexander Pinskii, Director General of the MARINET Industry Center (Autonomous Non-Profit Organization for Supporting the Development of High Technologies in the Maritime Industry - MARINET Industry Center)

Dmitrii Nikushchenko, Vice-Rector for Scientific Work of the St. Petersburg State Maritime Technical University

Evgenii Kazanov, Director of the National Center for Engineering Competitions and Contests

Andrei Rodionov, CEO of Kronstadt - Navigation Systems of the Future

Vasily Gutsulyak, Chief Expert, Center for Promotion of Autonomous Ship Navigation MARINET RUT, President of the International Maritime Law Association

Alexey Sorupsky, member of Marinet NTI working group, First Deputy to the General Director of SCANEX LLC

Oleg Timofeyev, Dean, Faculty of Shipbuilding and Ocean Engineering, St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University

Livestream of the event will be available on IAA PortNews’ YouTube canal on 27 May at 11:30 a.m., Moscow time >>>>