Severnaya Verf lays down ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO

Saint-Petersburg based Severnaya Verf shipyard (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has laid down the ninth processing trawler of Project 170701. The ship named Kapitan Portnov will be built for ROLIZ under a contract with NOREBO Group.



“We will not stop with this series. We have a contract with the shipyard for construction of four longliners”, said Sergey Sennikov, Deputy Director for International Issues, NOREBO, said at the ceremony adding that construction of large trawlers for the Far East Basin is under consideration.



The ships are intended for bottom and pelagic trawling, processing and storage of fish. The ships’ multifunctional fish processing plants are intended for production of fillet, minced fish, fish liver and fish flower.

Concept and detailed design has been developed by Nautic Rus, a domestic design company.

The trawler’s maximum catch per day can be as high as 230 tonnes of fish.



The series of sea-going processing trawlers built by the shipyard for NOREBO will number 10 units. Six ships of the series are intended for operation in the Northern Basin, four ships – in the Far East Basin.

For the first time for Russian fishing vessels, a new hull architecture was applied - a capsule-shaped bow shape with an Enduro Bow tip. Thanks to this, the area of ​​the working space on board has increased and the seaworthiness has improved.





According to the statement, increased energy efficiency is among the main advantages of 170701 trawlers. The project provides for the redistribution of heat generated during the operation of the main engine for heating the premises, including cabins. The electricity generated by the trawl winches is planned to be used in the recuperation mode for the needs of the vessel, which will save fuel. On the Far Eastern ships of this project, fish oil collected in the process of waste processing will be partially used for heating boilers.The ship is named after Aleksandr Portnov who worked all his life in the fishery industry of the Kamchatka Territory.

Key characteristics of 170701 ship: length – 81.6 m, width - 16 m, speed – 15.5 knots, displacement – 5,500 t, main engine power – 6.2 MW, total production capacity - 150 tonnes of fish per day, freezing capacity – 100 tonnes of fish per day. With its Ice2 class the ship can be operated in ice of up to 0.5 meters thick.

Severnaya Verf shipyard (corporate member of United Shipbuilding Corporation) is among leading shipbuilding companies of Russia’s defence industry. The company was founded on November 14, 1912, as Putilovskaya Shipyard. Since then the shipbuilding company has built more than 600 warships and commercial vessels, including cruisers, destroyers, minesweepers, patrol vessels and submarines destroyers, research and passenger vessels, timber cargo carriers, trawlers, container ships and Ro-Ro vessels, tugboats and floating docks. The shipyard’s backlog of orders currently includes the series of frigates, corvettes and other vessels.

Established in 1997, Norebo is one of Russia’s three largest fishing companies. The group numbers 16 fishing companies in the North-West Region and in the Far East of Russia. The group’s fleet consists of over 40 medium-size and large-size fishing ships operating in all key fishing areas of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. With its head office in Murmansk, Norebo sells its products both in Russia and in the foreign markets.

