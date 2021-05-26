2021 May 26 14:26

Russian President signs Federal Law on Introduction of Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code

The law is aimed at domestic shipbuilding support



Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Federal Law No 142 “On Introduction of Amendments into the Merchant Shipping Code of the Russian Federation”. The document is available on the official internet portal for legal information.



The Law entitles the RF Government determine types of works which can be conducted involving ships that were built exclusively in the Russian Federation.



Among them can be transportation of cargo and passengers, exploration and development of mineral resources on the seabed and in the subsoil thereof, seaborne transportation and storage of hydrocarbons produced in Russia or in territories under the jurisdiction of Russia.



The law was drafted by the Government of the Russian Federation. Key measures of state support are aimed at stimulation of ship owners, transport and leasing companies.

