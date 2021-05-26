2021 May 26 18:02

APM Terminals extends the data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs to its terminals in Nigeria, Liberia and Mexico

APM Terminals has built on its growing success with APIs this month. Data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs has been extended to APM Terminals Onne, Nigeria, APM Terminals Liberia and APM Terminals Lázaro Cárdenas, Mexico, according to the company's release.



At the same time, existing APIs for the company’s terminals in Rotterdam Maasvlakte II, Tangier and Algeciras have been complimented by the addition of Event History and Empty Container Returns APIs. With the addition of these terminals, the company’s APIs are now available for 15 terminals.



APIs enable APM Terminals’ customers to pull real-time container and vessel data from its Terminal Operating Systems, into their own internal Logistics or Transport Management Systems. Directly accessing real-time data removes the chance of human error and potential delays caused by this and also improves supply chain efficiency. This is being confirmed by feedback received from customers who have switched the company’s manual Track & Trace solution to API data feeds.



APM Terminals offers four APIs that enable customers to track any import, export or empty container. A further Vessel Schedule API provides the latest cut-off times, as well as estimated and actual times of arrival and departure. An API for managing truck appointments is also available for APM Terminals Pier 400 Los Angeles, one of the company’s largest terminals and is currently being rolled out to other terminals using a truck appointment system.



Unlike the more traditional Electronic Data Transfer (EDI) method of sharing data, the use of standard global protocols means that once an API (application programming interface) is implemented, the customer’s IT team have very little ongoing work to ensure the API link between APM Terminals and the customer’s system continues to work securely. The use of globally recognised standards also ensures that implementation goes smoothly.



