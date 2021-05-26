2021 May 26 15:21

Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of MV Balzani

On May 25, Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA (“KCC”) took delivery of the MV Balzani from New Yangzi Shipyard in China. The MV Balzani is the eighth and final contracted CLEANBU combination carrier to be delivered to KCC, marking the completion of the CLEANBU newbuilding program. MV Balzani is scheduled to load her first cargo of clean petroleum products in early July.

Like her sister vessels, the MV Balzani has been named after a fish/sea creature, honouring KCC’s commitment to clean oceans and environmentally friendly shipping.

The CLEANBUs are unique vessels both in terms of design and their operational and technical efficiency. These vessels have up to 40% lower CO2 emissions per ton mile transported cargo compared to standard vessels, in line with IMO’s 2030 targets for shipping.

With the delivery of the MV Balzani, KCC will operate a fleet of 17 combination carriers, the world’s most environmentally friendly deep-sea fleet.

About Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA:

KCC is the world leader in combination carriers, owning and operating nine CABU and eight CLEANBU combination carriers. KCC’s combination carriers are built for transportation of both wet and dry bulk cargoes, being operated in trades where the vessels efficiently combine dry and wet cargoes with minimum ballast. Through their high utilization and efficiency, the vessels emit up to 40% less CO2 per transported ton compared to standard tanker and dry bulk vessels in current and targeted combination trading patterns.