2021 May 26 14:02

Thun Tankers takes delivery of the “E-Class” tanker

Thun Tankers has announced the delivery of Thun Equality. The vessel is the third “E-Class” tanker in a series of four ordered, gas powered, high quality vessels built by Scheepswerf Ferus Smit B.V in the Netherlands, according to the company's release.

Upon delivery, the Thun Equality will be trading within the Gothia Tanker Alliance network.

The E-class vessels are a further evolvement of Erik Thun’s existing fleet and focus on efficiency, environmental care and customers’ needs has been essential when developing the new vessels. The vessels are built to the absolute latest design meeting and often ex-ceeding existing and forthcoming regulations. The new vessels reduced fuel consumption with an increased cargo intake, less exhaust emissions and lowered noise levels are a few examples of that.

Thun Tankers is part of the Erik Thun Group, a company owned by the Källsson family since 1938.