  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 26 11:50

    MSC launches new Asia-Europe intermodal solution

    In mid-May, the first shipment of MSC containers was moved from Vostochniy to St. Petersburg in Russia by rail on MSC’s Taiga service, as part of a new regular intermodal solution from Asia to Europe, which was launched in April, according to MSC's release.

    In recent years, there has been a growing number of shippers moving containers from east to west over land, including a surge in cargo originating in China bound for Europe via rail. Against the backdrop of this trend, MSC launched this intermodal solution which combines MSC’s intra-Asia shipping network, rail service in Russia and MSC’s short-sea feeder network in Europe.

    Shippers can now rely on MSC’s Golden Horn and Sunrise services to ship cargo from China, Korea and Japan to two of the largest container ports in Russia, Vostochniy and Vladivostok. The cargo is then transported via rail on MSC’s Taiga service to St. Petersburg in 13 days and can then be transshipped via MSC’s Maroc Express and Baltic Loop 7 services to other North-West Continent and northern European ports such as Antwerp, Bremerhaven, Rotterdam and Le Havre in four to seven days.

    “Customer response for this new solution has been very positive, and the volume is currently high enough so we can run dedicated blocktrains to St. Petersburg, instead of relying on existing rail schedules. This means added flexibility for our customers, which is much appreciated in these challenging times,” said Caroline Becquart, Senior Vice President and head of Asia & 2M service network.

    One of the main advantages is that the transit time is considerably shortened. As an example, the total transit time for shipments from Shanghai to St. Petersburg is 24 days via this combined solution of ocean and rail, compared with 41 days by ocean freight. In addition, the usage of rail service is highly stable as it is not impacted by weather conditions, increasing the reliability of the offering.

    In 2020, China became the EU’s largest trading partner and exports from China to the EU grew by 5.6 per cent compared with 2019, according to data from Eurostat, the EU's statistical office.

    MSC’s intermodal solution is an attractive proposition for shippers who are facing issues with getting space on ocean freight services, a situation which has been exacerbated by the Suez Canal blockage incident in April and on-going port congestion in Europe stemming from the pandemic.

    Furthermore, there is room for this transport option of moving cargo overland via Russia to scale up, with MSC’s commitment to avoid considering the Northern Sea Route through the Arctic, due to environmental concerns.

Другие новости по темам: MSC, Port of Vladivostok, Port of St. Petersburg, Taiga service, Port Vostochniy  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 26

18:24 IAA PortNews to livestream roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the Development of the World's Oceans"
18:02 APM Terminals extends the data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs to its terminals in Nigeria, Liberia and Mexico
17:45 Okskaya Shipyard launches seventh multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:23 mtu Virtual Marine Summit took place for the first time from 18 to 20 May
17:00 Severnaya Verf lays down ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO
16:33 ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines (Edition 2.0)
16:22 Aviva Investors & BNP Paribas complete first sustainability-linked transaction for Associated British Ports
15:50 First ship complying with DE-Tier III regulations laid down in Russia
15:49 North’s diversification strategy rises to unprecedented challenges
15:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of MV Balzani
14:26 Russian President signs Federal Law on Introduction of Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code
14:02 Thun Tankers takes delivery of the “E-Class” tanker
13:27 Nor-Shipping’s "Ocean Now" to assess the potential of hydrogen as shipping’s future fuel
13:01 HMM and five Korean partners launch consortium to explore green ammonia supply chain
12:44 Vostochny Port upgrades its railcar dumpers to raise efficiency of coal unloading
12:10 Equinor, RWE and Hydro team up for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
11:50 MSC launches new Asia-Europe intermodal solution
11:23 Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership
11:04 Rosneft commences construction of Sever Bay Port oil terminal
11:03 Austal Vietnam delivers 41 metre catamaran ferry to SGTM Mauritius
10:40 ABS members weigh rule changes focused on the adaptation of new technologies
10:06 Harbor Commission approves Port of Long Beach budget
09:53 Atlantic stage of transporting Rosmorport's sailing ship Slavyanka completed
09:51 Damen Maaskant reaches milestone in Rederij Long Ships trawler construction
09:30 Oil prices decrease in expectation of statistics
09:21 MABUX: bunker prices may change irregularly on May 26
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 25

2021 May 25

18:27 Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership
18:07 Haldor Topsoe and Preem achieve 85% co-processing of renewable feedstock
17:54 Nobel Brothers Shipyard lays down fishing ship of Project Т40В for RPZ Sokra
17:40 The EU support the work of the Port Authority of Valencia for the north enlargement
16:13 Wilhelmsen Ship Management appointed ship manager for the first Turkish-flagged FSRU
16:01 Effective ways of decarbonization at the 7th International LNG Congress
15:03 MOL to procure newbuilding Panamax bulker to transport woody biomass for energy
14:39 Volga Shipping Company set to raise its IWW traffic 2.5 times by 2030
14:03 Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for reachstackers and straddle carriers
13:16 GTT to design four additional very large LNG land storage tanks in China
13:02 Vitol launches global bunkering service
12:41 Seanergy Maritime announces agreement to acquire its 16th Capesize vessel
12:15 ABS and leading industry players to develop roadmap for vessel conversion to low-carbon operations
11:44 Aker Solutions signs contract for East Anglia THREE offshore wind project
11:31 ABP appoints new Head of Commercial for Southampton
11:03 DNV awards AiP to Keppel Offshore & Marine for its digital asset lifecycle solution
10:56 Finnish Government proposes that fairway dues continue to be halved in 2022–2023
10:22 Port of Long Beach exempts natural gas vehicles from Clean Truck Fund Rate
10:13 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue rising firmly on May 25
09:50 Crews of Russian and Kazakh Navies successfully completed tasks during their joint exercise
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of May 24
09:14 Oil prices rise as the market expects the demand growth

2021 May 24

18:31 Port of Tallinn seeks to achieve climate neutrality in all its port activities by 2050
18:05 Obernon to establish shipping company for cargo transportation by NSR
17:51 Keel-laying ceremony for UECC’s third LNG battery hybrid PCTC
17:43 All-time record volume, strong service levels continue at the Port of Virginia
17:31 Port of Stockton Commission announces new leadership
16:49 Port of Tallinn carries out environmental measures in operating areas
16:31 Zhatai Shipyard construction schedule revised to meet deadline
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod casts second one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers
15:35 Admiral Makarov University opens simulator complex of IGF Code training with support of RS
15:12 AIDA Cruises starts with AIDAblu in the eastern Mediterranean
14:49 USCG searches for 2 boaters near Galveston, Texas