    Nor-Shipping’s "Ocean Now" to assess the potential of hydrogen as shipping’s future fuel

    Maritime and energy trailblazers will gather, both physically and digitally, at Nor-Shipping’s Ocean Now next week to assess the potential, risks and rewards of backing hydrogen as shipping’s future fuel. A who’s who of leading stakeholders are now confirmed as participants at Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future, a new hybrid global conference taking place on 2 June. The latest names have just been announced for two key sessions – real transformers and gamechangers.

    The names to know

    The initiative will take place in front of a live audience at Nor-Shipping’s Nova Studios in Lillestrøm, Norway, while also beaming out digitally to global ticket holders. Participants will join both in person and, where necessary, on screen. Confirmed names include Karl Petter Løken of Aker Horizons (Aker’s renewable energy division), Jan Eyvin Wang, EVP New Energy at Wilhelmsen, Thechla Bodewes from Thecla Bodewes shipyard in the Netherlands, and Ardmore Shipping COO Mark Cameron, all taking part in the Real Transformers session.

    The Gamechangers programme, consisting of four separate discussions, features a diverse array of key industry experts. This includes: Magnus Ankarstrand, President of Yara Clean Ammonia; Steinar Madsen, CEO at Topeka; Stian Aakre, CEO TECO 2030; André Risholm, Founder and CEO of Amon Maritime; Richard Bertling, CEO PowerCell AB; and Morten Holum, CEO Hexagon Purus, amongst others.

    Intelligence and ambition

    “The fact we can gather such an impressive spread of expertise demonstrates two things,” comments Sidsel Norvik, Nor-Shipping Commercial Director. “Namely, that hydrogen is an increasingly ‘hot topic’ for commercial businesses within the ocean space, and also that our participants believe this is a format capable of delivering tangible value to a global audience.

    “It’s a way of connecting, sharing insights, and really helping build solid foundations for future green energy development. And that’s an issue, and an ambition, that could not be more important, especially with COP26 looming on the horizon.”

    Empowering action

    The Real Transformers debate focuses on a need for bold decision-making and action in order to empower change. Talking points will include mitigating risk, collaborating for commercial advantage, creating a culture of courage, and making the most of the regulatory landscape. Gamechangers brings in expertise across the maritime and energy spectrum, discussing issues ranging from the commercial feasibility of competing solutions, scaling up supply and infrastructure, and the question of cost, amongst other key factors.

    Other sessions throughout the day-long event involve participants including Tina Bru, Norway’s Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Pierre-Mathieu Duhamel, Ambassador to Norway at The French Embassy in Norway, Stuart McKay, Head of Hydrogen Policy, Scottish Government, Bjørn Simonsen, CEO Saga Pure, Jarand Rystad, CEO Rystad Energy, Hege Økland, CEO NCE Maritime Cleantech, Trond Moengen of PILOT-E, Dr Steffen Møller-Holst, Chairman of the Norwegian Hydrogen Forum, and Thina Saltvedt, Chief Analyst in Sustainable Finance at Nordea, to name a few.

    Unique insights

    Two new sponsors have also signed up for the conference, with Hexagon Purus and PowerCell AB both pledging their support.

    Morten Holum, CEO of Hexagon Purus, comments: “Hydrogen has the potential to be a powerful enabler for the energy transition, as it offers a clean, sustainable, and flexible option for overcoming multiple obstacles that stand in the way of a resilient and low-carbon economy. The Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks are designed to support both this transition and Hexagon Purus’ mission of driving energy transformation.”

    Richard Bertling, CEO at PowerCell AB, adds: “The transition towards zero emission solutions is accelerating in the maritime industry and the time to act is now. There is a huge appetite to learn more about how maritime can best reach its zero emission objectives, and how great a role hydrogen and fuel cells will play in the transition. This initiative will deliver valuable insights on fuel cells and help the audience understand the technology shift that is happening, while planning for the future with confidence. We’re looking forward to attending.”

    Enabling development

    Nor-Shipping Hydrogen Blue Talks – Fuelling the Future is the main event on day two of Ocean Now, a digital and physical activity programme organised to help the industry continue collaborating, connecting and developing in the run-up to Nor-Shipping 2022, taking place 10-13 January 2022. Day one centres around The Today Show by Nor-Shipping, a new maritime and ocean industries online talk show, in addition to a wide variety of specially curated content.

