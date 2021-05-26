  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 26 11:23

    Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership

    Photo courtesy of Hatenboer-Water

    Marked 12-month acceleration of Hatenboer’s global representation with partners and offices in Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and USA

    Hatenboer-Water BV and Ålesund Maritime AS have concluded a partnership, offering the company a solid foothold in Norway and Scandinavia as a whole. The dealership agreement further strengthens the 115-year-old Dutch water production and treatment specialist’s acceleration. In the past 12 months, Hatenboer-Water has extended its global network with four partnerships and one branch office on four continents.

    These five latest network extensions all dominantly feature the maritime and offshore industries. This is Hatenboer’s historical stronghold in which it aims to be the industry reference, providing full-scope water treatment products and services, such as (drink)water makers, pressure sets, sampling services and training courses.

    Ålesund Maritime’s Managing Director, Ole Andre Grebstad: “Hatenboer-Water fits well into our portfolio of true green products. Their reverse osmosis technology benefits the shipowner with reliable, safe water with low energy consumption. Furthermore, their Bottle Filling Stations supply crew with chilled, safe water and constitute an eco-friendly onboard plastic reduction. Hatenboer-Water represents predictability, being the most experienced supplier of reverse osmosis services worldwide.”

    Hatenboer-Water CCO Guy Heijnen: “Representing many manufacturers of maritime solutions, Ålesund Maritime helps shipowners, yards, integrators and ship designers put together cost-effective and attractive product packages for both newbuilds and refit in the Scandinavian market. From his broad offshore and maritime career, Mr. Grebstad has an eye for crew health and fully understands the importance of high-quality water. We have a partner who advocates our sustainable concept. As Hatenboer-Water is serving a worldwide clientele and pursues a prompt response to any water related questions, we are convinced that Ålesund Maritime will adequately support our installed base in the Scandinavian region.”

    Global network acceleration
    Hatenboer-Water’s four other recent network extensions include (in chronological order):

    • The Al Estagamah Group has become Hatenboer’s official partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, acting as the stock point and distributor for the entire Hatenboer scope of products and spare parts, including the Hadex® chlorination range. The group’s extensive expertise in the offshore and maritime industries perfectly matches Hatenboer’s high standards.
    In addition, Al Estagamah is licensed to stock and supply both Hatenboer’s water treatment chemicals and the regular products within the Kingdom. This is an important factor, given the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) Program in Saudi Arabia.

    • Altomar has become the official partner for Hatenboer-Water in Brazil, also covering other countries in South America. Edward Verweij, Managing Director of Hatenboer-Water Americas: “Quite a few of our customers have ongoing operations in Brazil. Altomar is one of them, and were looking for further growth of their already successful offshore distributor business with A-brands only. This perfectly fitted our bill. Altomar and our new Houston office and warehouse together significantly increase our presence throughout the western hemisphere.”
    Altomar’s Sales Supervisor Rebeca Santanna: “Hatenboer-Water perfectly fits our ‘dream team brands’ checklist. Above all, we both sell solutions, not just products.”

    • Pe-Gu has become Hatenboer’s new partner in Turkey, tapping into the company’s strong relationships with Turkey’s major shipyards and its acknowledged record of timely and efficient sales and service support.
    Anas Edacherry, Managing Director of the Hatenboer-Water Middle East branch: “Pe-Gu is a proven player of marine equipment sales through the dealership of some very well-known brands. They have already secured three system orders in the initial months of our partnership. As they cover the water treatment process all the way from seawater intake to the final water distribution points.

    • Hatenboer-Water Americas. Through its Houston based own office and warehouse, the company is now able to support its installed base even better, with local spares and consumables available from stock. Americas Managing Director Edward Verweij said: “Proximity to our customers – anywhere – is of the utmost importance. We already have many installations in operation throughout the Western Hemisphere and we expect this new Americas office to contribute to further growth.”

    In conclusion, Willem Buijs, CEO Hatenboer-Water emphasised: “Our campaign to extend our global representation, and geographical spread, doesn’t end with these latest five extensions. This was an acceleration, not the finish. In an earlier staqe, we set up offices in Singapore and Dubai. With these additions we take a another step in getting closer to our clients and supplying water solutions to them more efficiently.

    About Hatenboer-Water
    Hatenboer-Water has a long history in the field of water. Celebrating this year their 115 years anniversary, the privately owned organisation is an internationally renowned full service partner in the water treatment market. The global efforts focus on safe and reliable water quality, nowadays especially with solutions to reduce the use of plastic water bottles. Hatenboer-Water designs, constructs and supplies fresh water modules for 7,000+ clients in maritime, offshore, horticulture industries as well as other land based industrial applications. Offering (online) training modules on safe water on board and supplying all relevant components and services.

Другие новости по темам: Hatenboer-Water, water treatment  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 26

18:24 IAA PortNews to livestream roundtable meeting "Marine Engineering, Shipbuilding and Technologies for the Development of the World's Oceans"
18:02 APM Terminals extends the data availability for its full range of container and vessel tracking APIs to its terminals in Nigeria, Liberia and Mexico
17:45 Okskaya Shipyard launches seventh multipurpose dry cargo carrier of Project RSD59 for Astrol
17:23 mtu Virtual Marine Summit took place for the first time from 18 to 20 May
17:00 Severnaya Verf lays down ninth trawler of Project 170701 for NOREBO
16:33 ClassNK releases CBM Guidelines (Edition 2.0)
16:22 Aviva Investors & BNP Paribas complete first sustainability-linked transaction for Associated British Ports
15:50 First ship complying with DE-Tier III regulations laid down in Russia
15:49 North’s diversification strategy rises to unprecedented challenges
15:21 Klaveness Combination Carriers announces delivery of MV Balzani
14:26 Russian President signs Federal Law on Introduction of Amendments into Russia’s Merchant Shipping Code
14:02 Thun Tankers takes delivery of the “E-Class” tanker
13:27 Nor-Shipping’s "Ocean Now" to assess the potential of hydrogen as shipping’s future fuel
13:01 HMM and five Korean partners launch consortium to explore green ammonia supply chain
12:44 Vostochny Port upgrades its railcar dumpers to raise efficiency of coal unloading
12:10 Equinor, RWE and Hydro team up for offshore wind in the Norwegian North Sea
11:50 MSC launches new Asia-Europe intermodal solution
11:23 Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership
11:04 Rosneft commences construction of Sever Bay Port oil terminal
11:03 Austal Vietnam delivers 41 metre catamaran ferry to SGTM Mauritius
10:40 ABS members weigh rule changes focused on the adaptation of new technologies
10:06 Harbor Commission approves Port of Long Beach budget
09:53 Atlantic stage of transporting Rosmorport's sailing ship Slavyanka completed
09:51 Damen Maaskant reaches milestone in Rederij Long Ships trawler construction
09:30 Oil prices decrease in expectation of statistics
09:21 MABUX: bunker prices may change irregularly on May 26
09:12 Baltic Dry Index as of May 25

2021 May 25

18:27 Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership
18:07 Haldor Topsoe and Preem achieve 85% co-processing of renewable feedstock
17:54 Nobel Brothers Shipyard lays down fishing ship of Project Т40В for RPZ Sokra
17:40 The EU support the work of the Port Authority of Valencia for the north enlargement
16:13 Wilhelmsen Ship Management appointed ship manager for the first Turkish-flagged FSRU
16:01 Effective ways of decarbonization at the 7th International LNG Congress
15:03 MOL to procure newbuilding Panamax bulker to transport woody biomass for energy
14:39 Volga Shipping Company set to raise its IWW traffic 2.5 times by 2030
14:03 Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for reachstackers and straddle carriers
13:16 GTT to design four additional very large LNG land storage tanks in China
13:02 Vitol launches global bunkering service
12:41 Seanergy Maritime announces agreement to acquire its 16th Capesize vessel
12:15 ABS and leading industry players to develop roadmap for vessel conversion to low-carbon operations
11:44 Aker Solutions signs contract for East Anglia THREE offshore wind project
11:31 ABP appoints new Head of Commercial for Southampton
11:03 DNV awards AiP to Keppel Offshore & Marine for its digital asset lifecycle solution
10:56 Finnish Government proposes that fairway dues continue to be halved in 2022–2023
10:22 Port of Long Beach exempts natural gas vehicles from Clean Truck Fund Rate
10:13 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue rising firmly on May 25
09:50 Crews of Russian and Kazakh Navies successfully completed tasks during their joint exercise
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of May 24
09:14 Oil prices rise as the market expects the demand growth

2021 May 24

18:31 Port of Tallinn seeks to achieve climate neutrality in all its port activities by 2050
18:05 Obernon to establish shipping company for cargo transportation by NSR
17:51 Keel-laying ceremony for UECC’s third LNG battery hybrid PCTC
17:43 All-time record volume, strong service levels continue at the Port of Virginia
17:31 Port of Stockton Commission announces new leadership
16:49 Port of Tallinn carries out environmental measures in operating areas
16:31 Zhatai Shipyard construction schedule revised to meet deadline
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod casts second one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers
15:35 Admiral Makarov University opens simulator complex of IGF Code training with support of RS
15:12 AIDA Cruises starts with AIDAblu in the eastern Mediterranean
14:49 USCG searches for 2 boaters near Galveston, Texas