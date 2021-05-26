2021 May 26 10:40

ABS members weigh rule changes focused on the adaptation of new technologies

ABS members debated more than 400 changes to its industry-leading rules during the Annual Marine and Offshore Technical Committee Meetings in May, according to ABS release.

Key areas for discussion included scantling refinements for containerships and gas carriers, flare tower vibrations and water-backed welding.

Members, including leading technical experts from major shipyards, designers, owners, and operators, also heard presentations on new EEXI and CII regulations and issues with aging FPSOs.

The series of Technical Committee Meetings is the culmination of a process that starts in January, with review through 16 regional and special committees.