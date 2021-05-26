MABUX: bunker prices may change irregularly on May 26

  The version for the print
    The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

    MABUX World Bunker Index (consists of a range of prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued upward changes on May 25:

    380 HSFO: USD/MT – 424.74 (+4.08)
    VLSFO: USD/MT – 523.18 (+5.53)
    MGO: USD/MT – 616.30 (+5.41)



    MABUX ARA LNG Bunker Index, available from April 29, 2021 and calculated as the average price of LNG as a marine fuel in the ARA region, fell on May 25 down to 599.85 USD/MT (-6.63 USD). The LNG Bunker Index exceeds the price of MGO LS at the Port of Rotterdam by $ 21.00 (542 USD/MT as of May 25). More LNG Bunker Indexes on www.mabux.com.

    As of May 25, a correlation of MBP Index (Market Bunker Prices) vs DBP Index (Digital Bunker Prices = MABUX Digital Benchmark) in four largest global hubs showed that 380 HSFO fuel remained undercharged in all four selected ports in a range from minus $15 (Houston) to minus $53 (Singapore).

    According to DBP Index, VLSFO was underestimated in Rotterdam (minus $28), Singapore (minus $56) and Fujairah (minus $37). In Houston this fuel grade is still also undercharged this time - by minus $5.

    As per DBP Index, MGO LS remained undervalued in all selected ports in a range from minus $30 (Houston) to minus $52 (Singapore).




    We expect bunker prices may demonstrate slight irregular changes today. Price for 380 HSFO and VLSFO may increase by 1-3 USD. The price for MGO may change by plus/minus 1-3 USD.

