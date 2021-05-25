2021 May 25 17:54

Nobel Brothers Shipyard lays down fishing ship of Project Т40В for RPZ Sokra

Image source: Yaroslavl Region Government

On 25 May 20212, Nobel Brothers Shipyard based in Rybinsk of Russia held the keel-laying ceremony for a new fishing ship of Project Т40В ordered by Kamchatka based fish processing company RPZ Sokra, says press center of the Yaroslavl Region Government.



“Shipbuilding is developing in the region with positive dynamics. In 2020, the company’s output rose by 1.6 times”, said Maksim Avdeyev, Deputy Chairman of the Yaroslavl Region Government.



“The new ship is intended for bottom or pelagic trawl, transportation of the catch to ports or reloading of the product onto a floating fish factory. The ship will be operated in the Far East”, said Dmitry Bystrov, Managing Director of the shipyard.



According to Dmitry Glushkovm Director of the Investment and Industrial Department of the Yaroslavl Region, Nobel Brothers Shipyard is set to raise its labor efficiency by 30% and to reduce the production process by at least a half.



Nobel Brothers Shipyard LLC (Nobel Bros Shipyard) based in Rybinsk of Russia was founded in 1907 and entered the Kalashnikov Concern in 2017. Today, this is the largest shipbuilding firm in the Upper Volga region: the yard encompasses 214,000 sq. km, the company's workforce is 400 employees.

The shipyard specializes in the construction, maintenance, repair and refitting of sea-going and river multipurpose vessels with 6500DWT, a length of 140 m, beam of 17 m and launching weight of 2,700 tonnes. The range includes dry bulk carriers, tankers, barges, container ships, timber carriers, diving support and hydrographic vessels, harbour vessels, workboats, oil boom workboats; hulls of various types and modern comfortable yachts. The shipyard has built about 600 ships.