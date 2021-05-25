2021 May 25 18:27

Hatenboer-Water and Ålesund Maritime start Norway/Scandinavia partnership

Hatenboer-Water BV and Ålesund Maritime AS have concluded a partnership, offering the company a solid foothold in Norway and Scandinavia as a whole, according to the company's release. The dealership agreement further strengthens the 115-year-old Dutch water production and treatment specialist’s acceleration.

In the past 12 months, Hatenboer-Water has extended its global network with four partnerships and one branch office on four continents. These five latest network extensions all dominantly feature the maritime and offshore industries. This is Hatenboer’s historical stronghold in which it aims to be the industry reference, providing full-scope water treatment products and services, such as (drink)water makers, pressure sets, sampling services and training courses.

Global network acceleration Hatenboer-Water’s four other recent network extensions include (in chronological order):

• The Al Estagamah Group has become Hatenboer’s official partners in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, acting as the stock point and distributor for the entire Hatenboer scope of products and spare parts, including the Hadex ® chlorination range.

• Altomar has become the official partner for Hatenboer-Water in Brazil, also covering other countries in South America.

• Pe-Gu has become Hatenboer’s new partner in Turkey, tapping into the company’s strong relationships with Turkey’s major shipyards and its acknowledged record of timely and efficient sales and service support.

• Hatenboer-Water Americas. Through its Houston based own office and warehouse, the company is now able to support its installed base even better, with local spares and consumables available from stock.

ABOUT HATENBOER-WATER

Hatenboer-Water has a long history in the field of water. Celebrating this year their 115 years anniversary, the privately owned organisation is an internationally renowned full service partner in the water treatment market. The global efforts focus on safe and reliable water quality, nowadays especially with solutions to reduce the use of plastic water bottles. Hatenboer-Water designs, constructs and supplies fresh water modules for 7,000+ clients in maritime, offshore, horticulture industries as well as other land based industrial applications. Offering (online) training modules on safe water on board and supplying all relevant components and services.