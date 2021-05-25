2021 May 25 18:07

Haldor Topsoe and Preem achieve 85% co-processing of renewable feedstock

Together, Topsoe and Preem have concluded the revamp of Preem’s Gothenburg refinery, which is part of Preem’s endeavors to reduce Sweden’s total carbon emissions by 20%, according to the company's release.

This is the second revamp of the hydrotreater, following a revamp in 2010 that upgraded the unit to co-process 30% renewable feedstock using Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology. The unit was one of the first in the world capable of processing renewable feedstock.

With the second revamp, Preem and Topsoe have achieved 85% co-processing of renewable feedstock and continue to advance the field of renewable fuel production. Preem uses tallow and raw tall diesel as main feedstocks.

The revamp of the refinery is a significant step in a long-term plan for Preem with the goal to produce five million cubic meters of renewable fuels by 2030. This means reducing carbon emissions by 12.5 million tons, corresponding to 20% of Sweden's total emissions.

Preem and Topsoe also collaborates to revamp the Synsat unit at Preem’s Lysekil refinery. This unit will benefit from Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology to produce clean renewable diesel based on various renewable feedstocks, including rapeseed oil. The unit is scheduled to be fully rebuilt by 2024. The revamp will support Preem with 950,000 standard cubic meters per year of renewable diesel securing 40% co-processing. As part of the revamp, the unit will be prepared to process 100% renewable feedstock.

About Preem

Preem is Sweden’s largest fuel company. The company refines and sells fuels, heating, and lubricating oil, as well as other products for companies and individuals. Most of the production, almost 80 percent, is exported to the international market. Preem employs around 1,500 people, of which 950 work at the refineries. Preem had a turnover of SEK 96 billion in 2019.

About Haldor Topsoe

Haldor Topsoe is a global leader in supply of catalysts, technology, and services to the chemical and refining industries. Topsoe aims to be the global leader within carbon emission reduction technologies by 2024.