2021 May 25 16:13

Wilhelmsen Ship Management appointed ship manager for the first Turkish-flagged FSRU

Wilhelmsen Ship Management (WSM) has announced the smooth and successful takeover of Ertuğrul Gazi, the first Turkish-flagged floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), according to the company's release. The new-build, built at Hyundai Heavy Industries, South Korea, is owned by the Turkish state-owned crude oil and natural gas pipeline company, BOTAŞ.

The newly built FSRU completed its sea trials in March 2021 and will operate in the İskenderun Bay, Hatay Dörtyol, in the southeast of Turkey.

Ertuğrul Gazi will be connected to the LNG terminal at Hatay, Turkey. The FSRU has an LNG storage capacity of 170 thousand cubic meters, which equals to 102 million cubic meters in gas form. It has a regasification capacity of 28 million cubic meters per day.



About Wilhelmsen Ship Management

Wilhelmsen Ship Management, a Wilhelmsen group company, is one of the world’s largest third-party ship manager with a portfolio of more than 450 vessels and 9 200 active seafarers. Wilhelmsen Ship Management provides technical and crew management services for various vessel segments; LNG/LPG, Ro-Ro and PCC/PCTC, Container, Cruise, Bulk, and Offshore. Wilhelmsen Ship Management manages from five offices worldwide and has a crewing network of 16 manning offices in 12 countries. Other key services include dry docking services, lay-up services and new building supervision.

About BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation

BOTAŞ Petroleum Pipeline Corporation, is a state owned entity of Republic of Turkey, operates approximately 21.000 km of crude oil & natural gas pipelines and related facilities. BOTAŞ also owns and operates an LNG terminal , underground natural gas storage facilities, provides marine services and conducts approximately 50 bcma natural gas trading activities. Also BOTAŞ is part of international projects such as TANAP and TurkStream.