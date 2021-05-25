2021 May 25 14:03

Kalmar and Tropical Shipping strengthen long-term relationship with new order for reachstackers and straddle carriers

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has concluded agreements to supply American cargo and logistics operator Tropical Shipping with two Kalmar Gloria reachstackers and three Kalmar diesel-electric straddle carriers. The orders were booked in Cargotec's 2021 Q2 order intake, and the delivery of all units is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2021, according to the company's release.

Part of the Saltchuk family of companies, Tropical Shipping is a leader in quality, on-time transportation solutions. From Canada to South Florida, the company operates state-of-the-art facilities in selected seaside ports to meet the customers’ freight-shipping needs to and from the Caribbean and the Bahamas. Tropical Shipping operates a large fleet of Kalmar equipment. The new reachstackers will be operated at the company’s terminals in St. Thomas and St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands and in the Bahamas, while the straddle carriers will be operated at the Tropical Shipping terminals located in the Port of Palm Beach, Florida as well as in St. Thomas.

The Kalmar Gloria Reachstacker has been developed through close cooperation with operators, maintenance personnel and terminal managers around the world. It features a number of improvements such as a panoramic view, intuitive interfaces, proactive monitoring and a comfortable seat designed to increase operator efficiency and ensure easy and cost-effective maintenance. The Kalmar Straddle Carrier is powered by a diesel-electric driveline and offers high performance, excellent fuel efficiency and low noise as well as complying with the latest exhaust emission regulations.



