  • 2021 May 25 13:02

    Vitol launches global bunkering service

    Vitol logo Vitol today announces the launch of a global bunkering service, Vitol Bunkers.

    Vitol Bunkers will offer ship and fleet owners worldwide access to high quality marine fuels, blended to meet required specifications. Customers will benefit from Vitol’s global reach, infrastructure and commensurate supply capabilities.

    Vitol Global Bunkering Account Manager Chris Young, commenting on the launch said, “Vitol has for decades been a leading global trader in bunker fuels. Today, we are excited to be extending our services and we look forward to delivering the highest quality marine fuels to new and existing customers, across key locations.”

    Vitol combines many years of experience trading bunker fuels with its shipping expertise: it charters 6,650 ship voyages a year and has over 250 vessels at sea transporting its cargoes at any one time.  Vitol manages its own fleet of vessels through its Latvian-based technical management company, LSC, as well as through a Singapore-flagged fleet offering barging services.

