2021 May 25 11:44

Aker Solutions signs contract for East Anglia THREE offshore wind project

Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract with ScottishPower Renewables with the intention to provide the HVDC (high-voltage, direct current) converter stations for the East Anglia THREE offshore wind project in the UK, according to the company's release. The delivery of a very large1 EPCI scope for East Anglia THREE is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022.

East Anglia THREE is the second project to be developed in the East Anglia Zone, following the commissioning of East Anglia ONE in 2020. East Anglia THREE is located in the North Sea off the east coast of England and is planned for an installed capacity of up to 1,400 MW. It is part of the overall East Anglia Hub development which includes East Anglia TWO and East Anglia ONE North, with a planned total capacity of up to 3,100 MW. Planning applications for East Anglia ONE North (800 MW) and East Anglia TWO (900 MW) are currently being examined by the UK Planning Inspectorate.



Aker Solutions will not book order intake at this stage. Order intake is subject to the project reaching financial close in 2022. Aker Solutions’ first step in the scope will be the detailed design engineering, which will be executed by the company’s engineering office in Reading, UK.



