2021 May 25 11:31

ABP appoints new Head of Commercial for Southampton

Associated British Ports (ABP) announces the appointment of Paul Reeves as ABP’s new Head of Commercial for the Southampton region. "This key role will be essential to supporting our existing customers and driving further growth", says ABP.

Paul is currently the Vice President of Sales for the UK & Ireland at Wallenius Wilhelmsen (WW). Over his 21 years with the company he has been responsible for all commercial activity including corporate and key accounts and operational delivery for Automotive, Bulk Project Cargo and High and Heavy business streams. He brings significant expertise in the wider shipping industry and Vehicle Logistics to this important role at an exciting time for the UK’s number one vehicle handling and export port.

Alastair Welch, ABP’s Regional Director for Southampton said: “As we start to emerge from COVID restrictions, this a period of opportunity for ABP and the Southampton region. We have cruise restarting, the recent Freeport announcement and ambitious growth plans. ABP is very well placed to support the local and national economy by continuing to develop strong relationships with both our existing and new potential customers. We are delighted that Paul has chosen to join ABP and lead this part of our growth strategy.”

Paul will take up the role in August.