2021 May 25 10:56

Finnish Government proposes that fairway dues continue to be halved in 2022–2023

Image source: Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland

The Ministry of Transport and Communications of Finland has submitted the government proposal on amending the Act on Fairway Dues for comments.

The Government proposes that fairway dues continue to be halved in 2022–2023. The decision to temporarily reduce the fairway dues by half has been in force since 2015.

The aim of continuing the validity of the decision is to promote Finland’s competitiveness and the recovery of businesses after the economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.

The deadline for comments is 2 July 2021. The proposal is related to the supplementary Budget proposal for 2022 and is to be discussed in that context.