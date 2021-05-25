2021 May 25 09:50

Crews of Russian and Kazakh Navies successfully completed tasks during their joint exercise

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

A group of ships of the Caspian Flotilla of the Southern Military District (SMD) and the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan successfully completed tasks within the framework of a joint naval exercise in the Caspian Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

From May 18 to May 24, the naval sailors of Russia and Kazakhstan performed combat training missions in the Caspian Sea ranges located in the territorial waters of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Kazakhstan. In the course of practical actions, the ship groups of the Caspian Flotilla, together with the Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, made the transition in a single marching order.

On the part of the Kazakh Navy, five warships and support vessels participated in the joint exercise, including the rocket and artillery ships Oral and Mangystau. On the part of the Russian Navy, the small rocket ship Grad Sviyazhsk, the base minesweeper Magomed Gadzhiev, the raid minesweeper RT-234, the rescue tugboat SB-738, the small hydrographic vessel Anatoly Guzhvin and the sea tug MB -58 took part.

The crews of the ships worked out a set of measures to repel the strikes of the enemy's air attack, carried out joint artillery fire at sea and air targets, and took part in an exercise to provide assistance to an emergency ship in distress.

For mine action and anti-sabotage operations, units of combat swimmers from both states were involved. To designate an air target, the training event involved the crew of a Su-34 bomber from the air force and air defence formation of the Southern Military District.

In the exercise, special attention was paid to the interaction of the Russian Navy and the Navy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the protection and defence of objects of maritime economic activity. The event also focused on the fight against terrorism in the Caspian Sea and ensuring the safety of navigation and international maritime activities.

After summing up the results of the joint exercise, the ships of the participants went to their home bases.