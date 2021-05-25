  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 25 09:28

    Baltic Dry Index as of May 24

    The Baltic Dry Index rose by 0.42%

    On 24 May 2021, the Baltic Dry Index rose to 2,881 points, up 12 points (+0.42%) versus the level of May 21.

    BDI is a number issued daily by the London-based Baltic Exchange. Not restricted to Baltic Sea countries, the index provides "an assessment of the price of moving the major raw materials by sea. Taking in 23 shipping routes measured on a timecharter basis, the index covers Handysize, Supramax, Panamax, and Capesize dry bulk carriers carrying a range of commodities including coal, iron ore and grain. Because dry bulk primarily consists of materials that function as raw material inputs to the production of intermediate or finished goods, the index is also seen as an efficient economic indicator of future economic growth and production.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 25

11:44 Aker Solutions signs contract for East Anglia THREE offshore wind project
11:31 ABP appoints new Head of Commercial for Southampton
11:03 DNV awards AiP to Keppel Offshore & Marine for its digital asset lifecycle solution
10:56 Finnish Government proposes that fairway dues continue to be halved in 2022–2023
10:22 Port of Long Beach exempts natural gas vehicles from Clean Truck Fund Rate
10:13 MABUX: Global bunker prices may continue rising firmly on May 25
09:50 Crews of Russian and Kazakh Navies successfully completed tasks during their joint exercise
09:28 Baltic Dry Index as of May 24
09:14 Oil prices rise as the market expects the demand growth

2021 May 24

18:31 Port of Tallinn seeks to achieve climate neutrality in all its port activities by 2050
18:05 Obernon to establish shipping company for cargo transportation by NSR
17:51 Keel-laying ceremony for UECC’s third LNG battery hybrid PCTC
17:43 All-time record volume, strong service levels continue at the Port of Virginia
17:31 Port of Stockton Commission announces new leadership
16:49 Port of Tallinn carries out environmental measures in operating areas
16:31 Zhatai Shipyard construction schedule revised to meet deadline
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod casts second one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers
15:35 Admiral Makarov University opens simulator complex of IGF Code training with support of RS
15:12 AIDA Cruises starts with AIDAblu in the eastern Mediterranean
14:49 USCG searches for 2 boaters near Galveston, Texas
14:20 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 21,941 pmt
13:47 USCGC Willow services AToN in Puerto Rico
13:18 AIDA Cruises opens cruise season in Germany
12:27 Essberger Group to build four 6,600dwt chemical tankers
12:06 DNV awards AiP to Keppel Offshore & Marine for its digital asset lifecycle solution
11:45 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports of North-West Region grew by 8.7% in 4M’21
11:19 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for AMHP
11:03 MOL to procure newbuilding Panamax bulker to transport woody biomass for energy
10:24 MABUX: global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution on May 24
10:22 Oboronlogistics Group of Companies summarizes its results for 4 months of 2021
09:59 First small scale LNG reloading in the Mediterranean performed at the Krk Terminal
09:30 Oil prices start the week with growth
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 21

2021 May 23

15:26 Port of Kiel opens cruise season on Whitsun weekend
14:08 CinfraCap makes the final round in IAPH 2021 Sustainability Awards
13:49 KBR awarded contract to support Nigeria's future energy ambitions
12:38 USCG, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise
12:11 Port of Long Beach Pier B Rail Facility project meeting set June 2
11:26 Carnival Magic nears completion of dry dock
10:53 Port of Cleveland names new Board Chair

2021 May 22

16:32 Three Carnival Corporation cruise line brands plan to resume cruising in U.S. with Alaska sailings in July
15:27 Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway
14:08 Belfast Harbour joins the city’s key institutions on Innovation City Belfast
13:57 Royal IHC: recovery in sight after challenging year
13:16 USCG urges cold water safety following May fatalities
12:37 Vestdavit launches a new subsidiary in the Netherlands
12:19 ABP’s Port of Ipswich partner with St Elizabeth Hospice for 2022 local Art Trail
11:14 Dredging works start at the Small Bitter Lakes site of Suez Canal

2021 May 21

18:04 Huntington Ingalls Industries debuts Proteus unmanned surface test vessel
17:32 PD Ports boosts Scottish rail freight service
17:04 X-Press Feeders's vessel X-Press Pearl caught by fire at Colombo Anchorage
16:13 Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President
15:23 Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services
15:13 KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator
15:01 Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga
14:30 Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain
14:25 Russian coal exports up 12.8% in Q1 2021
14:13 The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May
13:54 Singapore MPA and PSA announce tightening of restrictions
13:33 Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020