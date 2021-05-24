2021 May 24 18:05

Obernon to establish shipping company for cargo transportation by NSR

Image source: Ministry for the Development of the Russian FE and Arctic

Obernon, new resident of the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation, will establish a shipping company to provide services the RF Arctic Zone’s waters, says press center of the Ministry for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic.



According to the statement, the investment project estimated at more than RUB 800 million is aimed at providing specialized services on handling and carrying by large-capacity seaborne transport of cargo under infrastructure projects of fuel & energy and oil & gas sector.



“We will start with handling and transportation of large-size pipe piles for infrastructure projects in fuel & energy and oil & gas sectors as well as with supplying seaports in the Arctic Zone of the Russian Federation”, says Arsen Bazikyan, General Director of Oberon LLC.



According to him, the company looks into making four voyages with the frequency to be raised to 10 voyages from 2022. The planning horizon is up to the year of 2030.



The investor will acquire an ice-class seagoing ship Oberon with carrying capacity of 10,400 tonnes and deadweight of 12,007 tonnes. The ship will be acquired under a lease agreement for a five-year period with the right to buy it out later.



The ship will undergo modernization in two phases: to ensure its operation in ice conditions it will undergo the hull redesigning including the project development, material and equipment procurement, contractor’s works and certification by a classification society.



Upon completion of works the ship will be included into the International Register of the Russian Federation with Murmansk as a port of registration. By the beginning of 2021, the company will commence operation of the ship on the Northern Sea Route. Transport service will be provided round the year on Murmansk-Arkhangelsk-Sabetta route.