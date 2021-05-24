2021 May 24 17:43

All-time record volume, strong service levels continue at the Port of Virginia

Port handles growing volumes including cargo delayed by Suez incident



The Port of Virginia® in April set a new record for monthly TEU volume (twenty-foot equivalent unit) having handled more than 286,000 units.



“We prepared our operations for the expected surge of volumes from the Suez incident and our team did not miss a beat processing the cargo,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “Our service metrics in April were equal to or better than March, with an improvement in our berth productivity and gate turn times. This demonstrates the capability of our modern terminals and the value of our increasing capacity as we maintained and improved service levels”.



The port’s weekly operational metrics can be found by clicking here.

In March and April the port added 20 new hybrid shuttle trucks. This equipment builds capacity while reducing emissions and improving the overall sustainability of the operation. In addition the port has added 500 new chassis to its chassis pool, Hampton Roads Chassis Pool II (HRCPII).



“The strong volumes will continue in May and June and we are continuing to add new equipment to the operation to meet demand,” Edwards said. “We’re supporting the berth operation with new hybrid shuttle trucks and are investing in HRCPII to ensure that we’re providing motor carriers with new, road-ready chassis. These investments help drive sustainability, fluidity, productivity and efficiency.”



April Cargo Snapshot (2021 vs. 2020):



Total TEUs – 286,405, up 38.2%

Loaded Export TEUs – 95,618, up 34.4%

Loaded Import TEUs – 137,954, up 37.5%

Total Containers – 159,688, up 37.1%

Virginia Inland Port Containers – 2,629, up 15.3%

Total Rail Containers – 56,224, up 55.7%

Total Truck Containers – 97,561, up 28.7%

Total Barge Containers – 5,903 up 29.4%

Richmond Marine Terminal Containers – 3,607, up 6%