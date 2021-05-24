2021 May 24 16:31

Zhatai Shipyard construction schedule revised to meet deadline

Image source: Yakutia Government 92 people with the workforce to grow according to increasing scope of works

Zhatai Shipyard JSC and its contractor, Eltera LLC, have revised the construction schedule to overcome the delay. According to the press center of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) Government, recruitement of workers is underway with the locals being employed for the construction.

The General Contractor deploys additional equipment which is to be partially provided by local companies.

16 trucks with metal structures have been shipped already. Manufacture of remaining metal structures in underway. To facilitate the assembling works the shipyard has made a decision to assign an additional team of workers.

Andrey Tarasenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), with his Deputy Dmitry Sadovnikov and ad hoc ministers, visited the construction site. The shipyard is under construction in the framework the state programme “Development of shipbuilding and facilities for offshore fields” . When fully operational, Zhatai Shipyard will be the key facility for modernization of the fleet operating in the Lena river basin and the Arctic areas of Yakutia.

The instructions to overcome the delay in construction were earlier given by Aisen Nikolayev, the Head of the Republic.

In his interview with IAA PortNews, Andrey Tarasenko, Prime Minister of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), told about the shipyard construction. Read the interview>>>>

