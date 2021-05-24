  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2021 May 24 15:35

    Admiral Makarov University opens simulator complex of IGF Code training with support of RS

    Image source: Admiral Makarov University

    A specialized simulator complex for training specialists according to the International Code of Safety for Ship Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code) was opened at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping with a support of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). The ceremony took place on May 21, 2021 in St. Petersburg.

    The new simulator complex is designed to train cadets of navigational specialties and improve the qualifications of crews of ships operating on gas engine fuel.

    The basis for the implementation of the project was the introduction of the IGF Code by the International Maritime Organization, aimed at reducing the level of harmful emissions into the atmosphere, the safe and efficient building and operation of ships using energy-saving and environmental technologies, and the intensification of the construction of ships using liquefied natural gas as a fuel.

    The project of creating a technical base for training specialists for operation of ships using natural gas and other low-flashpoint fuels, as well as specialists in technical supervision of the design, construction and operation of such ships, was implemented by the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping with the initiative support of the RS.

    The training complex according to the IGF Code includes a specialized class for studying the specifics of the technical operation of ships using gas as a fuel and dual-fuel engines, a training module for instilling practical skills in gas bunkering, as well as a simulator for fighting gas fires.

    The updated firefighting facility of Admiral Makarov Training Centre includes simulators of a burning pipeline and a burning engine, as well as a compression foam fire extinguishing system. Training at the simulator complex will allow gaining knowledge on systems for preventing and extinguishing specific gas fires on ships under the IGF Code, as well as mastering firefighting skills. Equipped with a video surveillance system, the instructor’s station provides constant control over the course of the training, maintaining voice communication with its participants, as well as managing the operation of all systems and equipment of fire simulators with ensuring maximum safety measures for trainees.

    «We expect that practical exercises, conducted in realistic training conditions at the modernized educational base of the university, will serve as a good platform for training actions in both routine and emergency situations on ships eligible to IGF Code, — said the Rector of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, professor Sergey Baryshnikov. – As usual, when implementing our new projects, we will be glad to be useful for leading shipping companies that build and operate a modern high-tech fleet, for cadets of our university and active sailors in a hurry to get a job on advanced ships. We are sincerely grateful to the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping for the constant and tangible support of our undertakings».

    «The interaction with the leading maritime universities of the country is an important component of the Register’s policy. The strategic partnership envisions a collaborative effort to support the high level of training of cadets and the crew’s qualification. With the development of the gas-powered vessels, competence in this area becomes more important today. Thanks to close cooperation with the Admiral Makarov University, we have the opportunity to lay the foundations for the safe operation of a modern high-tech fleet at the stage of young specialists’ training», — said the General Director of RS Konstantin Palnikov.

    The target groups of training at the modernized simulator base of the Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping are cadets of navigational specialties of the Institute «Maritime Academy» of Admiral Makarov SUMIS, and crew members of gas bunkering ships, LNG carriers equipped with dual-fuel engines, as well as other ships using gas as fuel, inspectors of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, experts in maritime logistics of NGV fuel.

Другие новости по темам: RS, training, Admiral Makarov University  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2021 May 24

16:49 Port of Tallinn carries out environmental measures in operating areas
16:31 Zhatai Shipyard construction schedule revised to meet deadline
15:58 Baltiysky Zavod casts second one-piece propeller for Project MR-50 product tankers
15:35 Admiral Makarov University opens simulator complex of IGF Code training with support of RS
15:12 AIDA Cruises starts with AIDAblu in the eastern Mediterranean
14:49 USCG searches for 2 boaters near Galveston, Texas
14:20 Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 21,941 pmt
13:47 USCGC Willow services AToN in Puerto Rico
13:18 AIDA Cruises opens cruise season in Germany
12:27 Essberger Group to build four 6,600dwt chemical tankers
12:06 DNV awards AiP to Keppel Offshore & Marine for its digital asset lifecycle solution
11:45 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports of North-West Region grew by 8.7% in 4M’21
11:19 MARAD announces notice of funding opportunity for AMHP
11:03 MOL to procure newbuilding Panamax bulker to transport woody biomass for energy
10:24 MABUX: global bunker prices may turn into slight upward evolution on May 24
10:22 Oboronlogistics Group of Companies summarizes its results for 4 months of 2021
09:59 First small scale LNG reloading in the Mediterranean performed at the Krk Terminal
09:30 Oil prices start the week with growth
09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 21

2021 May 23

15:26 Port of Kiel opens cruise season on Whitsun weekend
14:08 CinfraCap makes the final round in IAPH 2021 Sustainability Awards
13:49 KBR awarded contract to support Nigeria's future energy ambitions
12:38 USCG, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise
12:11 Port of Long Beach Pier B Rail Facility project meeting set June 2
11:26 Carnival Magic nears completion of dry dock
10:53 Port of Cleveland names new Board Chair

2021 May 22

16:32 Three Carnival Corporation cruise line brands plan to resume cruising in U.S. with Alaska sailings in July
15:27 Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway
14:08 Belfast Harbour joins the city’s key institutions on Innovation City Belfast
13:57 Royal IHC: recovery in sight after challenging year
13:16 USCG urges cold water safety following May fatalities
12:37 Vestdavit launches a new subsidiary in the Netherlands
12:19 ABP’s Port of Ipswich partner with St Elizabeth Hospice for 2022 local Art Trail
11:14 Dredging works start at the Small Bitter Lakes site of Suez Canal

2021 May 21

18:04 Huntington Ingalls Industries debuts Proteus unmanned surface test vessel
17:32 PD Ports boosts Scottish rail freight service
17:04 X-Press Feeders's vessel X-Press Pearl caught by fire at Colombo Anchorage
16:13 Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President
15:23 Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services
15:13 KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator
15:01 Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga
14:30 Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain
14:25 Russian coal exports up 12.8% in Q1 2021
14:13 The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May
13:54 Singapore MPA and PSA announce tightening of restrictions
13:33 Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020
13:15 Fincantieri to build the second Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:40 MES-S, MOL, TUMST, Akishima Laboratories, MOL Ferry announce a world 1st successful demonstration test of auto berthing and un-berthing system, using a large car ferry and actual pier
12:15 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes largest container ship to call US East Coast
11:56 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase I of handling facility construction at Petersburg Oil Terminal
11:44 Maersk seeks collaborative efforts to decarbonize logistics
10:42 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of vessel
10:27 Baltic Workboats shipyard covers all its energy needs from renewable energy sources
09:59 Patrol ship Vasily Bykov of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet makes transits to Mediterranean Sea
09:35 Oil market sees continued upward price correction
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of May 20
09:13 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
08:06 Fincantieri and Comau together for innovation of production processes with robotics

2021 May 20

18:37 Hiab launches a new generation ZEPRO heavy-duty slider lifts
18:13 New research in UK: Road investment key to port connectivity and modal shift