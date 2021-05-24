2021 May 24 15:35

Admiral Makarov University opens simulator complex of IGF Code training with support of RS

Image source: Admiral Makarov University

A specialized simulator complex for training specialists according to the International Code of Safety for Ship Using Gases or Other Low-flashpoint Fuels (IGF Code) was opened at the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping with a support of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS). The ceremony took place on May 21, 2021 in St. Petersburg.

The new simulator complex is designed to train cadets of navigational specialties and improve the qualifications of crews of ships operating on gas engine fuel.

The basis for the implementation of the project was the introduction of the IGF Code by the International Maritime Organization, aimed at reducing the level of harmful emissions into the atmosphere, the safe and efficient building and operation of ships using energy-saving and environmental technologies, and the intensification of the construction of ships using liquefied natural gas as a fuel.

The project of creating a technical base for training specialists for operation of ships using natural gas and other low-flashpoint fuels, as well as specialists in technical supervision of the design, construction and operation of such ships, was implemented by the Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping with the initiative support of the RS.

The training complex according to the IGF Code includes a specialized class for studying the specifics of the technical operation of ships using gas as a fuel and dual-fuel engines, a training module for instilling practical skills in gas bunkering, as well as a simulator for fighting gas fires.

The updated firefighting facility of Admiral Makarov Training Centre includes simulators of a burning pipeline and a burning engine, as well as a compression foam fire extinguishing system. Training at the simulator complex will allow gaining knowledge on systems for preventing and extinguishing specific gas fires on ships under the IGF Code, as well as mastering firefighting skills. Equipped with a video surveillance system, the instructor’s station provides constant control over the course of the training, maintaining voice communication with its participants, as well as managing the operation of all systems and equipment of fire simulators with ensuring maximum safety measures for trainees.

«We expect that practical exercises, conducted in realistic training conditions at the modernized educational base of the university, will serve as a good platform for training actions in both routine and emergency situations on ships eligible to IGF Code, — said the Rector of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, professor Sergey Baryshnikov. – As usual, when implementing our new projects, we will be glad to be useful for leading shipping companies that build and operate a modern high-tech fleet, for cadets of our university and active sailors in a hurry to get a job on advanced ships. We are sincerely grateful to the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping for the constant and tangible support of our undertakings».

«The interaction with the leading maritime universities of the country is an important component of the Register’s policy. The strategic partnership envisions a collaborative effort to support the high level of training of cadets and the crew’s qualification. With the development of the gas-powered vessels, competence in this area becomes more important today. Thanks to close cooperation with the Admiral Makarov University, we have the opportunity to lay the foundations for the safe operation of a modern high-tech fleet at the stage of young specialists’ training», — said the General Director of RS Konstantin Palnikov.

The target groups of training at the modernized simulator base of the Professional Development Programmes Institute of Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping are cadets of navigational specialties of the Institute «Maritime Academy» of Admiral Makarov SUMIS, and crew members of gas bunkering ships, LNG carriers equipped with dual-fuel engines, as well as other ships using gas as fuel, inspectors of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping, experts in maritime logistics of NGV fuel.