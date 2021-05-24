2021 May 24 14:49

USCG searches for 2 boaters near Galveston, Texas

The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, are searching for two missing boaters after their vessel sank just west of the Galveston Causeway near Galveston, Texas, Friday evening.



Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders were notified at approximately 6:30 p.m. by the Galveston Fire Department of a 20-foot vessel that had sunk with five people aboard. Three of the boaters were rescued by a good Samaritan vessel crew.



Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast to vessels in the area and launched a Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Galveston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to conduct a search.



Weather on scene was reported as 20 mph winds with 1-2 foot seas.