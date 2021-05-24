2021 May 24 14:20

Average spot market price for Russian M100 product fell to RUB 21,941 pmt

M100 fuel oil price fell by RUB 910

Wholesale spot market price for Russian fuel oil M100 (Mazut-100) between May 17 and May 21 fell by RUB 910 and totaled RUB 21,941 per metric ton (pmt), the Refinitiv market review showed.



The bunker indications for Russia's regional markets are as follows:

North-West Federal District M100 fuel oil price rose by RUB 700 to RUB 22,750 pmt;

Central Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,357 to RUB 20,760 pmt;

Volga Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,291 to RUB 19,848 pmt;

Southern Federal District – the product price rose by RUB 2,400 to RUB 25,750 pmt;

Siberian Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,368 to RUB 22,360 pmt;

Far Eastern Federal District – the product price fell by RUB 1,730 to RUB 30,070 pmt.