2021 May 24 15:12

AIDA Cruises starts with AIDAblu in the eastern Mediterranean

On Sunday evening, May 23, 2021, AIDA Cruises successfully started into the cruise season in the Eastern Mediterranean with AIDAblu. Until October 17, 2021, Corfu is the start and destination port for seven-day cruises across the Greek island world on Sundays. Fascinating ancient sites such as Katakolon (Olympia), Heraklion (Crete), Rhodes and Piraeus (Athens) are further stops on this voyage.



“I am very pleased that with AIDAblu we are now also offering our guests cruises in one of the most popular holiday regions in Europe. Our guests look forward to experiencing Greek hospitality and millennia-old culture. This would not have been possible so quickly without our partners in Greece,” says Felix Eichhorn, President AIDA Cruises.



“We welcome back AIDA Cruises on the Blue Aegean waters and we are sure that all passengers will discover our unique history, culture and gastronomy in our beautiful destinations,” said Minister of Tourism Greece Harry Theoharis.



AIDAblu’s guests enjoy the Greek way of life not only on excursions organized by AIDA, but also on board - from culinary highlights of the Hellenic cuisine to rousing concerts by Greek guest artists or during the new cooking show "Elliniki kouzina". In addition to delicacies from the Eastern Mediterranean, the restaurants also offer menus from all over the world. Various concerts, entertainment shows for the whole family and edutainment offers from guest lecturers are on the program in the Theatrium.



AIDAblu is the second ship of the Costa Group to resume operation with an itinerary touching Greece after Costa Cruises’ return with Costa Luminosa, which restarted on May 16 from Italy to bring guests to visit Corfu, Athens, Mykonos and Katakolon and will be followed by Costa Deliziosa at the end of June.



In addition to trips in Greece, AIDA Cruises has been offering trips to the Canary Islands with AIDAperla since March 2021. From Germany, Kiel is the starting and destination port for various short cruises with AIDAsol until the end of June. From July 3, 2021, AIDAprima will start seven-day trips from Kiel every Saturday, which will be offered until October 23, 2021. AIDA Cruises will also be opening the cruise season in Rostock-Warnemünde (Germany) in just a few weeks on July 1, 2021, with AIDAsol.



AIDAperla's transit journey from Gran Canary to the western Mediterranean will begin on July 3, 2021. Palma de Mallorca will be the port of departure and destination for seven-day trips to some of the most beautiful destinations in Spain from July 10, 2021.



AIDA Cruises celebrates its 25th anniversary on June 7, 2021. The guests of all three ships can already look forward to a special on-board program during their voyage.



With the "AIDA Promise”, AIDA Cruises offers more flexibility, peace of mind and confidence when planning and booking vacations. Generous booking options are part of the offer, from low deposits to free rebooking. The "AIDA Promise" is already included in the travel price for new bookings up to June 30, 2021, and is valid for departures up to March 31, 2022.