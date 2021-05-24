2021 May 24 12:06

DNV awards AiP to Keppel Offshore & Marine for its digital asset lifecycle solution

Image care of Keppel Offshore & Marine

Leading classification society DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Singapore-based Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) for its proprietary AssetCare system, a suite of digital services to support an asset’s lifecycle needs.

The AiP award follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DNV and Keppel in April 2020 to further contribute to the marine industry’s ongoing digital transformation.

As part of the MOU, the two companies have been collaborating to develop digital transformation projects. The aim of the collaboration is to improve overall efficiency of the design and construction process, and of the asset lifecycle support services for projects in the offshore and marine industry.

Tan Leong Peng, Managing Director (New Builds) Keppel O&M, said: “As a world leader in providing sustainable solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries, we are at the forefront of harnessing technologies to support our customers in meeting their assets’ lifecycle needs. Our AssetCare system will be a key enabler in the digitalization of assets and processes that can improve efficiency and advance the energy transition in support of Keppel’s Vision 2030. We are delighted to partner with DNV to spearhead digital solutions for greater sustainability.”

Cristina Saenz de Santa Maria, Regional Manager for Maritime, South East Asia, Pacific and India at DNV Maritime, commented on the AiP award: “We are pleased to partner with Keppel to leverage on the opportunities that digitalization creates to enhance quality and unlock efficiencies in the maritime industry. At DNV, we are committed to offering innovative solutions and new ways of working to help our customers in their digital transformation journeys. As the industry pushes forward with the adoption of new technologies, it is important for cross-sector collaboration to ensure safe and sustainable operations."

The AssetCare system was assessed by DNV and found to comply with the principles described in DNV rules for fleet in service as well as for service suppliers engaged in condition monitoring of machinery onboard ships and mobile offshore units.

The AiP verified the AssetCare solution and validated that the data collection infrastructure complies with the general principles of DNV’s class notation D-INF, qualifying Keppel O&M as a service supplier. The AiP also concluded that the services provided by the AssetCare solution can be used to qualify both in-service and newbuild vessels for the new DNV Smart notation, with the D-INF notation as basis.

The D-INF (Data Collection Infrastructure and Vessel Connectivity) notation sets out the requirements for the complete data collection infrastructure, including an onboard data server, a data relay component and remote data server, as well as the connection to shore. This applies to onboard equipment delivered by both the yard and the owner.

The MOU has led to the establishment of various joint development projects (JDPs) to promote the use of new digital technologies in the next two years. In addition to the DNV approval of the AssetCare digital solution both parties will also explore:

- Process Digitalization, specifically looking into construction and inspection processes to develop a more efficient and productive yard facility.

- Digital Class for Offshore and Marine, using DNV’s Open Class 3D Model Exchange, an open industry standard for the exchange of design information between designer/yards and classification societies to explore ways to improve the process for future newbuild projects.

