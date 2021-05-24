-
First small scale LNG reloading in the Mediterranean performed at the Krk Terminal
This brand-new business model opens several opportunities in tourism and economic sectors, as it allows bunkering - ability to dock and refuel other ships with more environmentally friendly motor fuel - liquefied natural gas, thereby significantly reducing exhaust emissions and the harmful impact of shipping on the environment.
In conclusion, by introducing this new additional service, the LNG Terminal on the Island of Krk, continues to affirm its importance on Europe's energy map.
