2021 May 24 09:30
Oil prices start the week with growth
Oil prices rose by 0.49%-0.57%
As of May 24 (07:40, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June delivery rose by 0.57% to $66.82 a barrel.
Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.54% to $66.71 a barrel, for July delivery - by 0.49% to $63.89.
Oil prices are rising driven by the demand growth prospects.
