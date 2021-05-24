2021 May 24 09:30

Oil prices start the week with growth

Oil prices rose by 0.49%-0.57%

As of May 24 (07:40, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June delivery rose by 0.57% to $66.82 a barrel.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.54% to $66.71 a barrel, for July delivery - by 0.49% to $63.89.

Oil prices are rising driven by the demand growth prospects.