  • 2021 May 24 09:30

    Oil prices start the week with growth

    Oil prices rose by 0.49%-0.57%

    As of May 24 (07:40, Moscow time), Brent Crude futures for June delivery rose by 0.57% to $66.82 a barrel.

    Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose by 0.54% to $66.71 a barrel, for July delivery - by 0.49% to $63.89.

    Oil prices are rising driven by the demand growth prospects.

2021 May 24

09:11 Baltic Dry Index as of May 21

2021 May 23

15:26 Port of Kiel opens cruise season on Whitsun weekend
14:08 CinfraCap makes the final round in IAPH 2021 Sustainability Awards
13:49 KBR awarded contract to support Nigeria's future energy ambitions
12:38 USCG, DoD Partners conduct search and rescue exercise
12:11 Port of Long Beach Pier B Rail Facility project meeting set June 2
11:26 Carnival Magic nears completion of dry dock
10:53 Port of Cleveland names new Board Chair

2021 May 22

16:32 Three Carnival Corporation cruise line brands plan to resume cruising in U.S. with Alaska sailings in July
15:27 Maersk Supply Service to enter Norway
14:08 Belfast Harbour joins the city’s key institutions on Innovation City Belfast
13:57 Royal IHC: recovery in sight after challenging year
13:16 USCG urges cold water safety following May fatalities
12:37 Vestdavit launches a new subsidiary in the Netherlands
12:19 ABP’s Port of Ipswich partner with St Elizabeth Hospice for 2022 local Art Trail
11:14 Dredging works start at the Small Bitter Lakes site of Suez Canal

2021 May 21

18:04 Huntington Ingalls Industries debuts Proteus unmanned surface test vessel
17:32 PD Ports boosts Scottish rail freight service
17:04 X-Press Feeders's vessel X-Press Pearl caught by fire at Colombo Anchorage
16:13 Sabrina Chao elected BIMCO President
15:23 Samskip’s new partnership with Unilever and TMA Logistics demonstrates the viability of 100% biofuel for haulage services
15:13 KR awards Statement of Fact to SHI’s Ship Cyber Security Simulator
15:01 Construction of complex for processing of ethane-containing gas begins in Ust-Luga
14:30 Kalmar and SPPA extend collaboration with order for T2i terminal tractor to enhance operations in Algeciras, Spain
14:25 Russian coal exports up 12.8% in Q1 2021
14:13 The cruise season in Stockholm starts on 25th May
13:54 Singapore MPA and PSA announce tightening of restrictions
13:33 Dividends of RUB 12.55 per share recommended by Gazprom BoD for 2020
13:15 Fincantieri to build the second Constellation-class frigate for the US Navy
12:40 MES-S, MOL, TUMST, Akishima Laboratories, MOL Ferry announce a world 1st successful demonstration test of auto berthing and un-berthing system, using a large car ferry and actual pier
12:15 APM Terminals Elizabeth welcomes largest container ship to call US East Coast
11:56 Glavgosexpertiza approves Phase I of handling facility construction at Petersburg Oil Terminal
11:44 Maersk seeks collaborative efforts to decarbonize logistics
10:42 TORM increases share capital in connection with delivery of vessel
10:27 Baltic Workboats shipyard covers all its energy needs from renewable energy sources
09:59 Patrol ship Vasily Bykov of RF Navy’s Black Sea Fleet makes transits to Mediterranean Sea
09:35 Oil market sees continued upward price correction
09:18 Baltic Dry Index as of May 20
09:13 BC Ferries' third Island Class ferry departs shipyard bound for B.C.
08:06 Fincantieri and Comau together for innovation of production processes with robotics

2021 May 20

18:37 Hiab launches a new generation ZEPRO heavy-duty slider lifts
18:13 New research in UK: Road investment key to port connectivity and modal shift
17:55 Russian Railways introduced restrictions on traffic towards Ultramar terminal in Ust-Luga
17:30 European Parliament adopts its position on the European hydrogen strategy
17:26 BPA sets to make Busan Port cleaner and smarter with 5G MEC Technology
17:06 Certified Pick up in Port of Antwerp enters next phase
16:41 BIMCO's Gulf of Guinea Declaration on Suppression of Piracy
16:41 CMA CGM offers its customers a solution enabling them to improve their environmental performance with the new biomethane product
15:18 Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 20, 2021
14:55 EMSA and ECDC issue first revision of their COVID-19 Guidance for Cruise Ship Operations
14:54 Deck equipment installed on the lead supertrawler for the RFC in St. Petersburg
14:32 USCG cutter offloads $220 million in drugs in San Diego
14:03 Port of Los Angeles releases revised draft environmental impact report for Southern California International Gateway project
13:21 Taiwan Navigation selects Inmarsat's fleet connect to enable new SSV bridge solution application
13:04 Genco to acquire two modern, fuel-efficient Ultramax vessels
12:59 RF Government approves point system for estimation of local content in shipbuilding
12:05 HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to support Puerto Mejillones in Optimising Terminal Operations
11:57 Marine Recruiting Agency offers new course on navigation